Christian SEGOUAT

Colombes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Consultant
Communication
Formateur
Freelance
Audit
Coaching
QHSE engineer
Safety
QHSE ISO 9001-14001/OHSAS 18001
Certification ISO 9001 -14001- OHSAS 18001

Entreprises

  • Spiecapag - SUPERINTENDANT HSE

    Colombes 2016 - 2017 Trans Adriatic Pipeline project -Greece

  • CAURIC ASSOCIES -CONGO - DIRECTEUR Q-HSE

    2013 - 2016 En charge du management de + de 200 Coordinateurs-Superviseurs-Techniciens HSE détachés auprès de Total EP Congo et ENI Congo.

    Responsable du contrat de supervision HSE ENI Congo.

    Gestionnaire et animateur du système Q-HSE de la société.

    En charge du centre de formation Q-HSE de la société.

    Formateur Q-HSE.

  • Total Gabon - HSE - Leader Barge

    2012 - 2013 En charge de tous les aspects HSE sur projet GTI- Grands Travaux d'Intégrité. SIMOPS - Arrets - Revamping.
    Plateformes Grondin et Torpille - Satellites associés.
    Leader barge Kissama- Représentant du projet off shore.

  • ALNG - Angola Liquefaction Natural Gas -Spiecapag - Q-HSE Manager

    2010 - 2011 Angola LNG Project,sur le site de Soyo. Projet de 5 lignes de pipes et de 2 Gas Stations pour le compte d'un consortium petrolier - Chevron,BP,ENI,Sonangol,Total EP Angola. - 800 personnes.
    Récupération des gaz de torchéres des blocks 15-17-18 et Cabinda.

    Working on the Angola LNG Project,site of Soyo.
    Project of 5 pipe lines and 2 Gas Stations on behalf oil consortium including -Chevron, BP, Eni, Sonangol, Total EP Angola.

  • Groupe BOLLORE - - COORDINATEUR Q-HSE Afrique

    2003 - 2010 -In charge of 35 African countries (Angola - Benin – Burkina-Cameroon- Chad- Congo-Gabon-Ghana- Guinee -Ivory Coast-Mauritania -Nigeria- Senegal-Togo ...).Workforce 23000.
    -Implementation and monitoring of Quality and/or HSE Management systems – Activities concerned: Container Terminals, Logistics, Supply base Oilfield, Mining and Oil projects, sea-air Freight forwarding, Stevedoring, Handling Terminal, Shipping, Shipyard, Rail, Parcels, Transport,Mechanic workshop,Welding, etc…
    -Quality Management systems certified according to ISO 9001 standard in several companies and countries.
    -Issuance, draft and implementation of QHSE or HSE plans for various oilfield projects (Shell Gabon Rabi and Toucan projects – Woodside Mauritania Chinguetti project, Total Congo Djeno, Moho bilondo Projects, BP Plutonio and ALNG project in Angola, etc.).
    - Specifics Q-HSE missions in various African countries.
    - Trainer for Managers, Q-HSE local managers –HSE Correspondents, internal auditors and employees.
    -In charge of supporting and leading QHSE actions for several companies of the Bolloré Group.
    -Visits of work sites and spot inspections; identification of hazards and implementation of effective control measures.
    Set-up staff of LPT (Loss Prevention Team) with the members of the different companies.
    -Reporting of all QHSE statistics reporting.
    - Holding of training sessions in QHSE Management, Quality Systems, dangerous goods, lifting, stevedoring and logistics, Risk assessment.
    - Risk Reporting, analysis methods, Accident and Incident Investigations.
    - Represent SDV/SAGA within customer relations and QHSE related issues.
    -QHSE Audits and inspections.
    - Making sure that the application of the HSE-MS is adequately monitored for conformance.
    -Advice/participation in the planning, scheduling and reporting of HSE/Q.
    - Inspections, monitoring, follow-up and close-out.
    - Advice/participation in the planning, scheduling, execution, reporting, follow-up and close-out of HSE/Q Audits.
    - Advice/participation in the review and enhancement of Company documentation, systems and procedures.
    -Advice/participation in the development, review and enhancement of Company Training Courses.

  • ATEIC INTERNATIONAL - INGENIEUR QHSE - CONSULTANT

    1999 - 2002 QHSE Engineer -Consultant Auditor, Trainer for a consulting company
    Implementation and monitoring Quality Health Safety Environment systems.
    -Perimeter: Intervention in various companies and groups in the fields of design, production and services.
    -Major Achievements : QHSE Consulting mission , audit and training on various standards:
    Quality ISO 9001 - 9002-9003 version 94, ISO 9001: 2000, ISO 14001 Environment, Safety OHSAS 18001, MASE specific French petroleum standard , EAQF QS 9000 and ISO TS 16949 (auto industry), Health Accreditation Anaes, Qualibat (building and public works sector), Pro 9100, Jar 145 and Qualifas (aeronautics),
    -Drafting procedures for companies which I intervened,
    -Diagnostic audits, internal audits and suppliers, audits of pre-certification , audit organizational and process,
    -Creation and implementation of training modules on known standards, communication, project management, internal auditors, quality tools and solving problems,
    -Quality Manager of the company,
    -Trainer for 3 sessions of QHSE assistant on behalf of a training center.

Formations

