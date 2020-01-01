Christian SEGOUAT

-
Spiecapag
- SUPERINTENDANT HSE
Colombes
2016 - 2017
Trans Adriatic Pipeline project -Greece
-
CAURIC ASSOCIES -CONGO
- DIRECTEUR Q-HSE
2013 - 2016
En charge du management de + de 200 Coordinateurs-Superviseurs-Techniciens HSE détachés auprès de Total EP Congo et ENI Congo.
Responsable du contrat de supervision HSE ENI Congo.
Gestionnaire et animateur du système Q-HSE de la société.
En charge du centre de formation Q-HSE de la société.
Formateur Q-HSE.
-
Total Gabon
- HSE - Leader Barge
2012 - 2013
En charge de tous les aspects HSE sur projet GTI- Grands Travaux d'Intégrité. SIMOPS - Arrets - Revamping.
Plateformes Grondin et Torpille - Satellites associés.
Leader barge Kissama- Représentant du projet off shore.
-
ALNG - Angola Liquefaction Natural Gas -Spiecapag
- Q-HSE Manager
2010 - 2011
Angola LNG Project,sur le site de Soyo. Projet de 5 lignes de pipes et de 2 Gas Stations pour le compte d'un consortium petrolier - Chevron,BP,ENI,Sonangol,Total EP Angola. - 800 personnes.
Récupération des gaz de torchéres des blocks 15-17-18 et Cabinda.
Working on the Angola LNG Project,site of Soyo.
Project of 5 pipe lines and 2 Gas Stations on behalf oil consortium including -Chevron, BP, Eni, Sonangol, Total EP Angola.
-
Groupe BOLLORE -
- COORDINATEUR Q-HSE Afrique
2003 - 2010
-In charge of 35 African countries (Angola - Benin – Burkina-Cameroon- Chad- Congo-Gabon-Ghana- Guinee -Ivory Coast-Mauritania -Nigeria- Senegal-Togo ...).Workforce 23000.
-Implementation and monitoring of Quality and/or HSE Management systems – Activities concerned: Container Terminals, Logistics, Supply base Oilfield, Mining and Oil projects, sea-air Freight forwarding, Stevedoring, Handling Terminal, Shipping, Shipyard, Rail, Parcels, Transport,Mechanic workshop,Welding, etc…
-Quality Management systems certified according to ISO 9001 standard in several companies and countries.
-Issuance, draft and implementation of QHSE or HSE plans for various oilfield projects (Shell Gabon Rabi and Toucan projects – Woodside Mauritania Chinguetti project, Total Congo Djeno, Moho bilondo Projects, BP Plutonio and ALNG project in Angola, etc.).
- Specifics Q-HSE missions in various African countries.
- Trainer for Managers, Q-HSE local managers –HSE Correspondents, internal auditors and employees.
-In charge of supporting and leading QHSE actions for several companies of the Bolloré Group.
-Visits of work sites and spot inspections; identification of hazards and implementation of effective control measures.
Set-up staff of LPT (Loss Prevention Team) with the members of the different companies.
-Reporting of all QHSE statistics reporting.
- Holding of training sessions in QHSE Management, Quality Systems, dangerous goods, lifting, stevedoring and logistics, Risk assessment.
- Risk Reporting, analysis methods, Accident and Incident Investigations.
- Represent SDV/SAGA within customer relations and QHSE related issues.
-QHSE Audits and inspections.
- Making sure that the application of the HSE-MS is adequately monitored for conformance.
-Advice/participation in the planning, scheduling and reporting of HSE/Q.
- Inspections, monitoring, follow-up and close-out.
- Advice/participation in the planning, scheduling, execution, reporting, follow-up and close-out of HSE/Q Audits.
- Advice/participation in the review and enhancement of Company documentation, systems and procedures.
-Advice/participation in the development, review and enhancement of Company Training Courses.
-
ATEIC INTERNATIONAL
- INGENIEUR QHSE - CONSULTANT
1999 - 2002
QHSE Engineer -Consultant Auditor, Trainer for a consulting company
Implementation and monitoring Quality Health Safety Environment systems.
-Perimeter: Intervention in various companies and groups in the fields of design, production and services.
-Major Achievements : QHSE Consulting mission , audit and training on various standards:
Quality ISO 9001 - 9002-9003 version 94, ISO 9001: 2000, ISO 14001 Environment, Safety OHSAS 18001, MASE specific French petroleum standard , EAQF QS 9000 and ISO TS 16949 (auto industry), Health Accreditation Anaes, Qualibat (building and public works sector), Pro 9100, Jar 145 and Qualifas (aeronautics),
-Drafting procedures for companies which I intervened,
-Diagnostic audits, internal audits and suppliers, audits of pre-certification , audit organizational and process,
-Creation and implementation of training modules on known standards, communication, project management, internal auditors, quality tools and solving problems,
-Quality Manager of the company,
-Trainer for 3 sessions of QHSE assistant on behalf of a training center.