Christian-Yves PIVET

Operational Missions
- Operational Missions
2015 - maintenant
* Financing structuration (400 M€) France and the USA for EuropaCorp Group
* Cash flow Statement for a French-Chinese Joint Venture
Eurosport
- CFO
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2014 - 2015
⇨ Disposal of Eurosport to US Discovery Communications Group for TF1 Group
HD1 TV and TF1 Group Broadcast Services
- CFO
2011 - 2014
Head of management control & cost controlling of DTSI (Direction des Technologies et des Systèmes d'Information) and CFO of HD1 TV channel
- In charge of management control and cost controlling for :
o All group equipment & services, TV channels broadcast
o Innovation, IT, General and administrative services
o 200 M€ of budget, 550 employees
- CFO of HD1 channel (launched in December 2012)
- In charge of budgets, management control, capex and treasury planning and optimization
- Member of the Executive Committee and of Management Committee of TF1 Group
TF1 GROUP
- Chief Financial Officer
2011 - 2014
(LISTED COMPANY, SALES 2.5 BN EUR , 60 SUBSIDIARIES, 3500P)
for Technology and IT Department (DTSI)
& CFO of HD1 TV
(Budget 200 M EUR , 550 employees - Team: 10 financial employees)
Member of Executive Committee of TF1 Group
- Review and presentation of the financial performances to the Executive Committees ;
- Implementation of SAP for DTSI and HD1 ;
- In charge of management Control, Cost Controlling and Forecast ;
- Responsible for Accounting & Tax
- Management of 60 M EUR savings plan ;
- Internal control, Risks analysis and performance KPI follow-up ;
- Implementation of multi-channels technical platform ;
- Direct (10 financials) and indirect (CSP 50p) Management
* Results:
* Optimizing capex and expenses (leading to 60 M EUR costs savings) ;
* Successful implementation of SAP ;
* Implementation of financial drivers for HD1 TV
Groupe TF1
- Chief Financial Officer of all TF1 Thematic channels
BOULOGNE
2009 - 2011
Member of the Executive Committee (SALES 200 M EUR , 10 CHANNELS, 250 EMPLOYEES)
- Acquisition of TMC and NT1 channels ;
- Implementation of SAP ;
- Budget and planning, cost controlling, management control, accounting, tax and treasury ;
- In charge of preparing Board and General Assembly Meetings
* Being in charge of acquisitions and integrating them in the Group through implementation
of accounting and management control systems
GROUPE EUROSPORT
- Deputy Chief Financial Officer
1994 - 2009
GROUPE EUROSPORT (SALES 450 M€, 25 SUBSIDIARIES, 850 EMPLOYEES)
Deputy CFO (30 employees)
- Head of consolidation, standards and accounting: implementation of tools and processes
- Head of Treasury and Tax, managing multi-currencies operations and implementing tools
- Head of Finance for foreign subsidiaries specialized in sport events organization
- Merger & Acquisition
- In charge of preparing Board and General Assembly Meetings
Organizing financial teams and processes in France and abroad
-
Salustro Reydel
- MANAGER
1988 - 1994
- Transaction Services audits in media, retail distribution, industrial sectors and banks.
- Statutory and consolidated accounts audits especially in media and industrial sectors
SALUSTROREYDEL-KPMG
- Senior Manager
1988 - 1994
Statutory and consolidated accounts audits especially in media, bank, retail and industrial sectors (TF1,
Havas, Avenue Banque, Intermarché, Valéo, Groupe Rosière)
- Acquisition, Valuation and Arbitration audit