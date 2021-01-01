Menu

Christian-Yves PIVET

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX

En résumé

Build the international development :

Strategy
Business Partner
Information Memorandum
Set-up of companies abroad (20 countries Europe & Asia)
Merger, acquisition & integration
Public & private Fundraising
International Cash Management (Incl. foreign exchange)
IFRS consolidation
International Tax (Transfer pricing, Tax ruling)
SAP and BFC implementation
Costs savings plans
KPI implementation and management
Restructuring

My Expérience :

Budget, Business Plan
Cost management
SAP, BFC
Internal audit
Legal
HR
Credit Management
Cash Management
Management control
International Taxation
Capital Expenditures
International Financial Reporting
Consolidations
Risk Analysis
Mergers & Acquisitions

Entreprises

  • Operational Missions - Operational Missions

    2015 - maintenant * Financing structuration (400 M€) France and the USA for EuropaCorp Group
    * Cash flow Statement for a French-Chinese Joint Venture

  • Eurosport - CFO

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2014 - 2015 ⇨ Disposal of Eurosport to US Discovery Communications Group for TF1 Group

  • HD1 TV and TF1 Group Broadcast Services - CFO

    2011 - 2014 Head of management control & cost controlling of DTSI (Direction des Technologies et des Systèmes d'Information) and CFO of HD1 TV channel

    - In charge of management control and cost controlling for :
    o All group equipment & services, TV channels broadcast
    o Innovation, IT, General and administrative services
    o 200 M€ of budget, 550 employees
    - CFO of HD1 channel (launched in December 2012)
    - In charge of budgets, management control, capex and treasury planning and optimization
    - Member of the Executive Committee and of Management Committee of TF1 Group

  • Groupe TF1 - Chief Financial Officer of all TF1 Thematic channels

    BOULOGNE 2009 - 2011 Member of the Executive Committee (SALES 200 M EUR , 10 CHANNELS, 250 EMPLOYEES)

    - Acquisition of TMC and NT1 channels ;
    - Implementation of SAP ;
    - Budget and planning, cost controlling, management control, accounting, tax and treasury ;
    - In charge of preparing Board and General Assembly Meetings

    * Being in charge of acquisitions and integrating them in the Group through implementation
    of accounting and management control systems

  • GROUPE EUROSPORT - Deputy Chief Financial Officer

    1994 - 2009 GROUPE EUROSPORT (SALES 450 M€, 25 SUBSIDIARIES, 850 EMPLOYEES)

    Deputy CFO (30 employees)

    - Head of consolidation, standards and accounting: implementation of tools and processes
    - Head of Treasury and Tax, managing multi-currencies operations and implementing tools
    - Head of Finance for foreign subsidiaries specialized in sport events organization
    - Merger & Acquisition
    - In charge of preparing Board and General Assembly Meetings

     Organizing financial teams and processes in France and abroad

  • Salustro Reydel - MANAGER

    1988 - 1994 - Transaction Services audits in media, retail distribution, industrial sectors and banks.
    - Statutory and consolidated accounts audits especially in media and industrial sectors

