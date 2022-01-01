Menu

Christine CORNEMILLOT

DIJON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication
Gestion de projet
Social CRM

Entreprises

  • IKEA Dijon - Responsable Communication

    2007 - maintenant Garante de l'image de marque "In and out store"
    Marketing local

Formations

  • ESC Dijon Bourgogne ESC DIJON

    Dijon 2010 - 2014 MASTER II

    Option Management (formation continue)
    Thèse Professionnelle : " E-réputation et réseaux sociaux"

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :