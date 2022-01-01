Retail
Christine CORNEMILLOT
Christine CORNEMILLOT
DIJON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication
Gestion de projet
Social CRM
Entreprises
IKEA Dijon
- Responsable Communication
2007 - maintenant
Garante de l'image de marque "In and out store"
Marketing local
Formations
ESC Dijon Bourgogne ESC DIJON
Dijon
2010 - 2014
MASTER II
Option Management (formation continue)
Thèse Professionnelle : " E-réputation et réseaux sociaux"
Réseau
Caroline SEBELON
Catherine DA SILVA
Lydie TRAVAILLOT
Marc ROZOT
Martine GRANDHAY
Pia PENZO
Sandrine ZANCANARO-GAUTHIER
Sophie TEPER
Tec BOURGOGNE 21
