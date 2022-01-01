Menu

Christine DURET

Genève

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HOPITAUX UNIVERSITAIRES DE GENEVE - Secrétaire médicale

    Genève 2009 - maintenant

  • C.H ANNECY - Secrétaire médicale

    2008 - 2008

  • POLYCLINIQUE DU VAL DE SAMBRE MAUBEUGE - Secrétaire médicale

    1995 - 2008

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau