Menu

Christine LANGLAIS

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

LIVRY GARGAN

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.christine-langlais.okxp.ru

  • Alma - President

    1997 - 2005 creatrice du festival de la mode au profit d'association relative a l'enfant.
    Les Restos du coeur Bébé
    infance de partage
    l'enfant Bleu enfance Maltraite
    etc

  • Start christ - Dirigeante

    1985 - 1993 vente de pret à porter feminin
    organisation et promotion des collections en vente, soirée defilé de mode, animation commerciale etc

  • Intermitent du spectacle- - Administratrice de production

    1979 - 1985

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau