Christophe ALCARAZ

- EMEA Field Sales Enablement for Inside Led Sales chez Dell EMC
MONTPELLIER2019 - 2020Taking the lead for the new Inside led Sales population dedicated team for EMEA. The objective will be to have a greater consistency within Inside Sales Enablement over all the regions.
- EMEA Field Sales Enablement for Channel & OEM lead
MONTPELLIER2017 - 2019Leading the Strategy & Enablement for EMEA Channel & OEM.
Part of the EMEA Sales & Partners Enablement organisation.
Focus on developing & expanding Sales & Solutions capabilites for our Channel Sales and Partners.
- EMEA Emerging Markets Global Sales Learning & Development Sr. Manager
MONTPELLIER2014 - 2017Leading the training & Enablement for Dell Sales & Channel Partners into the EMEA Emerging Markets organisation.
Focus on developing & expanding Sales & Solutions training.
Covering Africa, Middle East and Emerging Europe including Russia
- Global Commercial Channel Emerging Market – Training Senior Manager
MONTPELLIER2013 - 2014Leading the Partner training & Enablement for the EMEA Emerging Markets organisation. Focus on developing & expanding Sales & Solutions training for the Channel Partners.
Covering Africa, Middle East and Emerging Europe including Russia:
102+ Countries; 50+ Languages
75+ Currencies; 13 Time zones
1,4 billion people
- Analysis of the training needs.
- Determining and implementing Learning & Development strategies to enhance business performance.
- Elaboration of the training plan, reports, budget management, team management.
- Creation of training career map.
- Partner Training certification & Dell Partner Training Center management.
- Emerging Markets Channel Training Senior Manager
MONTPELLIER2010 - 2013Leading the Channel Partner training for the EMEA Emerging Markets organisation. Focus on developing & expanding Sales & Solutions training for our Preferred and Authorisedl Partners.
Covering Africa, Middle East and Emerging Europe including Russia.
Analysis of the training needs.
Determining and implementing Learning & Development strategies to enhance business performance.
Elaboration of the training plan, reports, budget management, team management.
Creation of training career map.
- Sale L&D Emerging Countries Program Manager
MONTPELLIER2008 - 2009Focused on developing & expanding Sales & Solutions L&D into a ‘best of breed’ training curriculum. I was responsible for executing the functional Sales & Solutions L&D goals across the EC region
- Program Manager EMEA
MONTPELLIER2006 - 2008In charge of product training solutions for the blue-chip accounts sales force in EMEA:
Capturing the essence of the strategic objectives of Dell
Coordinating resources and skills for the development of the programmes
Management of training content
Corporate reporting of training results
Management of a virtual team of 5 European training consultants
In charge of solutions training programmes for the sales and technical teams in EMEA:
Capturing the essence of the strategic objectives of Dell
Coordinating resources and skills for the development of the programmes
Budget management.
Management of training content
Corporate reporting of training results
Management of a virtual team of 3 European training consultants
- EMEA Senior Product & Solution trainer
MONTPELLIER1999 - 2006Technical and Sales Consultant on new Dell solutions:
Development of training programmes on new Dell products and solutions for the sales teams.
Training of the sales force in Morocco for the opening of a new Dell branch.
Sales, product and technical training on all Dell products for the new sales-men in the Casablanca branch.
Corporate programme training in Southern Europe for the sales consultants and managers.
Development of training programmes on products and technologies.