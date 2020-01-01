Menu

Christophe ALCARAZ

MONTPELLIER

  • Dell - EMEA Field Sales Enablement for Inside Led Sales chez Dell EMC

    MONTPELLIER 2019 - 2020 Taking the lead for the new Inside led Sales population dedicated team for EMEA. The objective will be to have a greater consistency within Inside Sales Enablement over all the regions.

  • Dell - EMEA Field Sales Enablement for Channel & OEM lead

    MONTPELLIER 2017 - 2019 Leading the Strategy & Enablement for EMEA Channel & OEM.
    Part of the EMEA Sales & Partners Enablement organisation.
    Focus on developing & expanding Sales & Solutions capabilites for our Channel Sales and Partners.

  • Dell - EMEA Emerging Markets Global Sales Learning & Development Sr. Manager

    MONTPELLIER 2014 - 2017 Leading the training & Enablement for Dell Sales & Channel Partners into the EMEA Emerging Markets organisation.
    Focus on developing & expanding Sales & Solutions training.
    Covering Africa, Middle East and Emerging Europe including Russia

  • Dell - Global Commercial Channel Emerging Market – Training Senior Manager

    MONTPELLIER 2013 - 2014 Leading the Partner training & Enablement for the EMEA Emerging Markets organisation. Focus on developing & expanding Sales & Solutions training for the Channel Partners.
    Covering Africa, Middle East and Emerging Europe including Russia:

    102+ Countries; 50+ Languages
    75+ Currencies; 13 Time zones
    1,4 billion people

    - Analysis of the training needs.
    - Determining and implementing Learning & Development strategies to enhance business performance.
    - Elaboration of the training plan, reports, budget management, team management.
    - Creation of training career map.
    - Partner Training certification & Dell Partner Training Center management.

  • Dell - Emerging Markets Channel Training Senior Manager

    MONTPELLIER 2010 - 2013 Leading the Channel Partner training for the EMEA Emerging Markets organisation. Focus on developing & expanding Sales & Solutions training for our Preferred and Authorisedl Partners.
    Covering Africa, Middle East and Emerging Europe including Russia.

    Analysis of the training needs.
    Determining and implementing Learning & Development strategies to enhance business performance.
    Elaboration of the training plan, reports, budget management, team management.
    Creation of training career map.

  • Dell - Sale L&D Emerging Countries Program Manager

    MONTPELLIER 2008 - 2009 Focused on developing & expanding Sales & Solutions L&D into a ‘best of breed’ training curriculum. I was responsible for executing the functional Sales & Solutions L&D goals across the EC region

  • Dell - Program Manager EMEA

    MONTPELLIER 2006 - 2008 In charge of product training solutions for the blue-chip accounts sales force in EMEA:
    Capturing the essence of the strategic objectives of Dell
    Coordinating resources and skills for the development of the programmes
    Management of training content
    Corporate reporting of training results
    Management of a virtual team of 5 European training consultants

    In charge of solutions training programmes for the sales and technical teams in EMEA:
    Capturing the essence of the strategic objectives of Dell
    Coordinating resources and skills for the development of the programmes
    Budget management.
    Management of training content
    Corporate reporting of training results
    Management of a virtual team of 3 European training consultants

  • Dell - EMEA Senior Product & Solution trainer

    MONTPELLIER 1999 - 2006 Technical and Sales Consultant on new Dell solutions:
    Development of training programmes on new Dell products and solutions for the sales teams.
    Training of the sales force in Morocco for the opening of a new Dell branch.
    Sales, product and technical training on all Dell products for the new sales-men in the Casablanca branch.
    Corporate programme training in Southern Europe for the sales consultants and managers.
    Development of training programmes on products and technologies.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau