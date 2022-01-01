Menu

Christophe BERINI

En résumé

PhD in Organic Chemistry

Development of methodologies in organic chemistry, organometallic chemistry and asymmetric synthesis
Skills in design, multi-step synthesis and characterization of small chiral molecules
Medicinal chemistry: elaboration of a library of bioactive compounds. SAR studies

Project management
Supervisor of research engineer
Meeting preparation and reporting

Participation in some multidisciplinary collaboration

Techniques: NMR, LC-MS, HPL
Inert atmosphere, transition metal catalysis
Small and large scales



Mes compétences :
Chimie organique
Gestion de projet
veille technologique
Caractérisation de produits
Chimie organométallique
Chimie médicinale
Méthodologie
Synthèse multi-étape

Entreprises

  • Oril Industrie (groupe Servier) - Scientist in Innovative Technologies R&D

    2015 - maintenant

  • Insa de Rouen - Research Associate

    2013 - 2014 Team of Dr Jean-François Brière
    Research Area: Asymmetric synthesis of heterocycles by organocatalysis

    - organocatalysis
    - heterocyclic chemistry
    - asymmetric synthesis
    - HPLC

  • Insa de Rouen - Research Associate

    2012 - 2013 Group of Pr Christophe Hoarau
    Research Area: C-H functionalization. Synthesis of the heterocyclic core of thiopeptides antibiotics

    - organometallic catalysis (Pd, Cu)
    - methodology
    - multi-step synthesis

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Lille - Research Associate & Assistant Lecturer

    2011 - 2012 Group of Pr Jean-Marie Aubry
    Research Area: Synthesis of amphiphilic compounds derived from renewable resources

    - sustainable chemistry
    - surfactant

  • Institut de Chimie Organique et Analytique - Research Scientist

    2010 - 2011 Group of Pr Sylvain Routier (Funding: Genfit)
    Reasearch Area: Identification of New Nonsteroidal RORα Ligands

    - medicinal chemistry
    - heterocyclic synthesis
    - methodology
    - multi-step synthesis
    - SAR
    - supervisor of one research engineer

  • University of Hawaii - Postdoctoral Research Associate

    2008 - 2010 Group of Dr Oscar Navarro
    Research Area: (NHC)-Pd or -Ni-Catalyzed anaerobic oxidation of secondary alcohols and domino reactions

    - organometallic catalysis (Pd, Ni)
    - methodology
    - schlenk line, glovebox, microwave reactor, analysis by GC/MS

    - teaching tutor for one B.Sc (3 months) and two M.Sc (8 months)

  • Département de Chimie Molécualire - PhD

    2005 - 2008 Group of Dr Andrew E. Greene under the supervision of Dr Nadia Pelloux-Leon and Dr Frédéric Minassian
    Research Area: Addition of pyrroles to nitrones. Synthesis of non-proteinogenic aplha-amino acids and total synthesis of Penmacric acid

    - heterocyclic chemistry
    - methodology
    - multi-step synthesis
    - structural analysis (NMR 1D and 2D, Masse spectroscopy, IR)

Formations

