Christophe BERINI

PhD in Organic Chemistry



Development of methodologies in organic chemistry, organometallic chemistry and asymmetric synthesis

Skills in design, multi-step synthesis and characterization of small chiral molecules

Medicinal chemistry: elaboration of a library of bioactive compounds. SAR studies



Project management

Supervisor of research engineer

Meeting preparation and reporting



Participation in some multidisciplinary collaboration



Techniques: NMR, LC-MS, HPL

Inert atmosphere, transition metal catalysis

Small and large scales







Mes compétences :

Chimie organique

Gestion de projet

veille technologique

Caractérisation de produits

Chimie organométallique

Chimie médicinale

Méthodologie

Synthèse multi-étape