Christophe BERINI

PhD in Organic Chemistry
Development of methodologies in organic chemistry, organometallic chemistry and asymmetric synthesis
Skills in design, multi-step synthesis and characterization of small chiral molecules
Medicinal chemistry: elaboration of a library of bioactive compounds. SAR studies
Project management
Supervisor of research engineer
Meeting preparation and reporting
Participation in some multidisciplinary collaboration
Techniques: NMR, LC-MS, HPL
Inert atmosphere, transition metal catalysis
Small and large scales
Mes compétences :
Chimie organique
Gestion de projet
veille technologique
Caractérisation de produits
Chimie organométallique
Chimie médicinale
Méthodologie
Synthèse multi-étape