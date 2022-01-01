Menu

Christophe BOUCAUX

BONDOUFLE

En résumé

Actuellement chez Composite Industrie en tant qu'administrateur des systèmes informatique et réseaux.

Mes Compétences :

Windows {
Windows 95,98,2000,XP,Vista,7,Windows Serveur 2000, 2003, 2008, Logiciels de navigation (IE), Pack Office 2000,2003,2007,2010, Visio, Front Page,Lotus V5 à V8.5,
}

Linux {
Logiciels de navigation (FireFox), Administration Serveur (Debian), Apache,Ubuntu, Open Office Write, Open Office Calc
}

Languages {
HTML, XHTML, CSS, PHP, JAVA, SQL, JAVA SCRIPT, BASH, C
}

Administration {
Windows Serveur 2000, 2003 et 2008, Serveur Storage 2008, Serveur Linux (Debian), Routeur, Switch, Hub (Cisco notamment), Serveur QNAP et Sygnologie, Symantec Backup Exec 2010, ARCserve...
}

Mes compétences :
Wan
Maintenance
Informatique
Pc
Lan
Réseau
Switch
Windows
Linux
Technicien

Entreprises

  • Composite Industrie

    BONDOUFLE maintenant

  • Composite Industrie - Administrateur systèmes et réseaux informatique

    BONDOUFLE 2010 - maintenant 2010 - Actuellemnt : Administrateur systèmes et réseaux informatique

    2007 - 2008 : Plus d'un an comme technicien helpdesk au niveau national pour les incidents fonctionnels concernant les postes informatique, les téléphones, les applications et les serveurs utilisés par les agents EDF.

    Situé sur la HLC (Hotline Centralisée d'EDF)
    Hotline gérant la France entière pour tout probleme informatique et télécom.

    2008 - 2010 : Technicien support informatique pour le personnel de Carrefour au sein du Siège sur Courcouronne. Maintenance du parc informatique, gestion de l'active directory, dépannage sur place et à distance du personnel, brassage suite à certains déménagements, ghost, notes, etc.

Formations

Réseau