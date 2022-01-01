Christophe BOUCAUX

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Combs-la-Ville dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Actuellement chez Composite Industrie en tant qu'administrateur des systèmes informatique et réseaux.
Mes Compétences :
Windows {
Windows 95,98,2000,XP,Vista,7,Windows Serveur 2000, 2003, 2008, Logiciels de navigation (IE), Pack Office 2000,2003,2007,2010, Visio, Front Page,Lotus V5 à V8.5,
}
Linux {
Logiciels de navigation (FireFox), Administration Serveur (Debian), Apache,Ubuntu, Open Office Write, Open Office Calc
}
Languages {
HTML, XHTML, CSS, PHP, JAVA, SQL, JAVA SCRIPT, BASH, C
}
Administration {
Windows Serveur 2000, 2003 et 2008, Serveur Storage 2008, Serveur Linux (Debian), Routeur, Switch, Hub (Cisco notamment), Serveur QNAP et Sygnologie, Symantec Backup Exec 2010, ARCserve...
}
Mes compétences :
Wan
Maintenance
Informatique
Pc
Lan
Réseau
Switch
Windows
Linux
Technicien