Christophe BOUCAUX

Actuellement chez Composite Industrie en tant qu'administrateur des systèmes informatique et réseaux.



Mes Compétences :



Windows {

Windows 95,98,2000,XP,Vista,7,Windows Serveur 2000, 2003, 2008, Logiciels de navigation (IE), Pack Office 2000,2003,2007,2010, Visio, Front Page,Lotus V5 à V8.5,

}



Linux {

Logiciels de navigation (FireFox), Administration Serveur (Debian), Apache,Ubuntu, Open Office Write, Open Office Calc

}



Languages {

HTML, XHTML, CSS, PHP, JAVA, SQL, JAVA SCRIPT, BASH, C

}



Administration {

Windows Serveur 2000, 2003 et 2008, Serveur Storage 2008, Serveur Linux (Debian), Routeur, Switch, Hub (Cisco notamment), Serveur QNAP et Sygnologie, Symantec Backup Exec 2010, ARCserve...

}



