Christophe CHANUDET

LUXEMBOURG

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BNPP Asset Management, Luxembourg - Head of Investment Risks Management

    2010 - maintenant  Lead on UCITS / AIF investments risks’ issues and principal CSSF (Luxembourg authorities) contact;
     Production of the company’s “Risk Management Procedure” in the context of 18/698 UCITS/AIF circular;
     Critical analysis of risk and investments strategies: issues, reports of recommendations and action plans to improve monitoring efficiency;
     Chairman of the BeNeLux Valuation Committee;
     Fund Board director;
     Member of the Luxembourg new product validation Committee;
     All UCITS / AIF and RAIF funds: prospectus investments policies review and risk recommendations;
     Perform board meetings for Luxembourg funds and local risk committees for Luxembourg Manco;
     BNPP AM Luxembourg fund managers delegates (FR, UK, US, NE) due diligences: investment risks issues;
     Asian fund registration, Hong-Kong, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan:
    In charge of investment risks issues: Hong Kong, derivative warning, KFS, PHS, covering document
    - Nov. 2011: UCITS risk issues presentation to Asian regulators (SFC HK, FSC Taiwan, MAS Singapore)
    Aug. 2018: presentation to Taiwan SITCA to obtain a derivative waiver for Luxembourg sub funds.

  • Fortis Investments - Global Head of Risk Projects / Head of Risk Luxembourg & Asia

    2007 - 2010  Risk Management lead on UCITS issues: Derivatives global risk exposures, VaR issues (limits, methodology etc.), and principal CSSF (Luxembourg authorities) contact regarding risk matters;
     Evaluation, reporting and risk exposures calculation on new funds launches and mandates: European (Luxembourg, Ireland) Turkish and Asian (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea);
     Production of the company’s “Risk Management Procedure” in the context of UCITS 07/308 circular;
     Member of the Group Valuation Committee;
     Responsible for new financial products (instruments and derivatives) analysis and approval;
     Validating derivative (Options, IRS, CDS) pricing on software’s pricers;
     Critical analysis of risk and investments strategies: issues, reports of recommendations and action plans to improve monitoring efficiency;
     All funds (part I, II & SIF) prospectus investments policy review and risk recommendations’ enhancement;
     Perform board meetings for Luxembourg funds and local risk committees for Luxembourg & Asia;
     Assist promoting integrated rules, processes and procedures at group level;
     In the context of the ABN AMRO merger: Asian region risk due diligence of the integrated company

  • StatPro PLC, London - Risk Consultant

    2006 - 2006 - Presentation to prospects (Asset Managers) of the StaPro Risk Management software (SRM).
    - demonstration of the historical simulation VaR methodology;
    - portfolio risk analysis and explanation of risk figures to asset and risk managers;
    - Creation of Risk Reports that are UCITSIII compliant with the Luxembourg regulation.

  • ARKUS Financial Services, London - Risk Consultant

    2005 - 2006 - providing with a variety of market-risk solutions to institutional investors and asset managers.
    - Daily monitoring: timely detection and notification of deviations from pre-determined risk profile, expert commentary on analytical output and processes;
    - In charge of the support of Luxembourg’s existing clients;
    - Risk consultancy, maintenance and enhancement of risk reports that are UCITSIII compliant;
    - Marketing: prospecting new clients (risk managers, compliance officers, and fund managers), presenting IRML’s company and funds risk solutions.

  • KBL European Private Bankers Luxembourg - Financial Risk Manager

    Luxembourg 2002 - 2004 - Creation of a new interest rate risk measure (VaR hybrid) for the whole treasury position: interest rates database constitution (17 currencies, 12 maturities), sensitivities calculations and implementation.
    - In charge of the maintenance and the calculation of results of the new interest rate risk measure: production of daily market analysis for the executive committee.

    - Value at Risk calculations (historical method) and stress testing simulations on interest rate positions within Basel II context.
    - Market risk simulations (swaps, deposits, bonds) and calculation of impact on mark to market results.

    - Risk audits of subsidiaries within the scope of the group risk consolidation.
    - Within the scope of IAS accounting regulations, monthly pricing of bonds, swaps and exotic swaps.
    - In charge of the choice and the parameterization of Yield curves in the back office software.
    - Special assignments: simulations and pricing of IRS or Asset swaps when asked by traders.

  • KBL European Private Bankers Luxembourg - Financial Risk Manager

    Luxembourg 1998 - 2001  Controlling, position valuation and preparation of reports for the executive committee for the following products: treasury certificates position, Interest rate and index financial future position, OTC foreign currency options position and synthetic products; euro-minimum reserve position, consolidated foreign exchange position of the group, strategic foreign exchange position, bullion position.
     Selection committee for administrative software (OPICS), derivatives program: in charge of the choice of the software and parameterization of derivative products during its implementation.
     Creation of a daily report that controls the prices market likelihood for traded financial products like spot contracts, call deposits.
     Confirmations controlling (financial and legal aspects) for credit default swaps and swaps with embedded options.
     Special assignments: IRS, CCIRS, Asset swaps and foreign exchange options pricing;
     Selection committee for a French bank acquisition, production of procedures.
     Responsible of the quarterly statistical report for the whole operational department delivered to the board of directors.
     In charge of the parameterization of derivatives like IRS, CCIRS and options in Kondor+ F.O. system.
    In charge of the implementation of IRS and Asset swaps in the back-office software.
     Management of swaps (IRS, CCIRS, asset swaps, credit default swap).
     Swap confirmation (ISDA Master Agreement) and problem solving for the life of the swap

  • Credit Agricole de Lorraine - Customer advisor

    Metz 1996 - 1996 - One on one meeting with a target clientele, sale of savings plans, accident and whole life insurance; administration of overdraft facilities

  • Cic Est - Organization department

    Strasbourg 1995 - 1995 - Production and distribution of an initial study about the warning indicators, which control the client (private individual, professionals and firms) account movements: criticism and suggestions for streamlining.

Formations

  • Luxembourg Bankers Training Institute (ABBL/IFBL) (Luxembourg)

    Luxembourg 1998 - 1999 Luxembourg Banking Training Institute

    Banking Diploma - Master’s Level
    International Capital Markets, Risk Management, Banking activities, Banking simulation, Financial Analysis, International Finance, Banking Law, Taxes, Human Resources.

  • University Of California San Diego (San Diego)

    San Diego 1993 - 1994 Finance & English

    Finance & English

  • University Of Lorraine

    Nancy 1988 - 1993 Master in Economics

    Money market functioning, financial mathematics, statistics, econometrics.
    Master Thesis: wealth management activities comparison between the Credit Commercial of France (CCF) and the KBL epb SA, Luxembourg: their legal and fiscal environment; strategies and proposals for people of various financial means

Réseau