Christophe CHANUDET

-
BNPP Asset Management, Luxembourg
- Head of Investment Risks Management
2010 - maintenant
Lead on UCITS / AIF investments risks’ issues and principal CSSF (Luxembourg authorities) contact;
Production of the company’s “Risk Management Procedure” in the context of 18/698 UCITS/AIF circular;
Critical analysis of risk and investments strategies: issues, reports of recommendations and action plans to improve monitoring efficiency;
Chairman of the BeNeLux Valuation Committee;
Fund Board director;
Member of the Luxembourg new product validation Committee;
All UCITS / AIF and RAIF funds: prospectus investments policies review and risk recommendations;
Perform board meetings for Luxembourg funds and local risk committees for Luxembourg Manco;
BNPP AM Luxembourg fund managers delegates (FR, UK, US, NE) due diligences: investment risks issues;
Asian fund registration, Hong-Kong, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan:
In charge of investment risks issues: Hong Kong, derivative warning, KFS, PHS, covering document
- Nov. 2011: UCITS risk issues presentation to Asian regulators (SFC HK, FSC Taiwan, MAS Singapore)
Aug. 2018: presentation to Taiwan SITCA to obtain a derivative waiver for Luxembourg sub funds.
-
Fortis Investments
- Global Head of Risk Projects / Head of Risk Luxembourg & Asia
2007 - 2010
Risk Management lead on UCITS issues: Derivatives global risk exposures, VaR issues (limits, methodology etc.), and principal CSSF (Luxembourg authorities) contact regarding risk matters;
Evaluation, reporting and risk exposures calculation on new funds launches and mandates: European (Luxembourg, Ireland) Turkish and Asian (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea);
Production of the company’s “Risk Management Procedure” in the context of UCITS 07/308 circular;
Member of the Group Valuation Committee;
Responsible for new financial products (instruments and derivatives) analysis and approval;
Validating derivative (Options, IRS, CDS) pricing on software’s pricers;
Critical analysis of risk and investments strategies: issues, reports of recommendations and action plans to improve monitoring efficiency;
All funds (part I, II & SIF) prospectus investments policy review and risk recommendations’ enhancement;
Perform board meetings for Luxembourg funds and local risk committees for Luxembourg & Asia;
Assist promoting integrated rules, processes and procedures at group level;
In the context of the ABN AMRO merger: Asian region risk due diligence of the integrated company
-
StatPro PLC, London
- Risk Consultant
2006 - 2006
- Presentation to prospects (Asset Managers) of the StaPro Risk Management software (SRM).
- demonstration of the historical simulation VaR methodology;
- portfolio risk analysis and explanation of risk figures to asset and risk managers;
- Creation of Risk Reports that are UCITSIII compliant with the Luxembourg regulation.
-
ARKUS Financial Services, London
- Risk Consultant
2005 - 2006
- providing with a variety of market-risk solutions to institutional investors and asset managers.
- Daily monitoring: timely detection and notification of deviations from pre-determined risk profile, expert commentary on analytical output and processes;
- In charge of the support of Luxembourg’s existing clients;
- Risk consultancy, maintenance and enhancement of risk reports that are UCITSIII compliant;
- Marketing: prospecting new clients (risk managers, compliance officers, and fund managers), presenting IRML’s company and funds risk solutions.
-
KBL European Private Bankers Luxembourg
- Financial Risk Manager
Luxembourg
2002 - 2004
- Creation of a new interest rate risk measure (VaR hybrid) for the whole treasury position: interest rates database constitution (17 currencies, 12 maturities), sensitivities calculations and implementation.
- In charge of the maintenance and the calculation of results of the new interest rate risk measure: production of daily market analysis for the executive committee.
- Value at Risk calculations (historical method) and stress testing simulations on interest rate positions within Basel II context.
- Market risk simulations (swaps, deposits, bonds) and calculation of impact on mark to market results.
- Risk audits of subsidiaries within the scope of the group risk consolidation.
- Within the scope of IAS accounting regulations, monthly pricing of bonds, swaps and exotic swaps.
- In charge of the choice and the parameterization of Yield curves in the back office software.
- Special assignments: simulations and pricing of IRS or Asset swaps when asked by traders.
-
KBL European Private Bankers Luxembourg
- Financial Risk Manager
Luxembourg
1998 - 2001
Controlling, position valuation and preparation of reports for the executive committee for the following products: treasury certificates position, Interest rate and index financial future position, OTC foreign currency options position and synthetic products; euro-minimum reserve position, consolidated foreign exchange position of the group, strategic foreign exchange position, bullion position.
Selection committee for administrative software (OPICS), derivatives program: in charge of the choice of the software and parameterization of derivative products during its implementation.
Creation of a daily report that controls the prices market likelihood for traded financial products like spot contracts, call deposits.
Confirmations controlling (financial and legal aspects) for credit default swaps and swaps with embedded options.
Special assignments: IRS, CCIRS, Asset swaps and foreign exchange options pricing;
Selection committee for a French bank acquisition, production of procedures.
Responsible of the quarterly statistical report for the whole operational department delivered to the board of directors.
In charge of the parameterization of derivatives like IRS, CCIRS and options in Kondor+ F.O. system.
In charge of the implementation of IRS and Asset swaps in the back-office software.
Management of swaps (IRS, CCIRS, asset swaps, credit default swap).
Swap confirmation (ISDA Master Agreement) and problem solving for the life of the swap
-
Credit Agricole de Lorraine
- Customer advisor
Metz
1996 - 1996
- One on one meeting with a target clientele, sale of savings plans, accident and whole life insurance; administration of overdraft facilities
-
Cic Est
- Organization department
Strasbourg
1995 - 1995
- Production and distribution of an initial study about the warning indicators, which control the client (private individual, professionals and firms) account movements: criticism and suggestions for streamlining.