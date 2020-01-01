Christophe JOLY

An accomplished, results-driven professional with 20 years of oil field experience focused on technology and topped with sales and management skills. Expertise in Regional management, business development, account management, technical product and after service sales. Proven ability to interface all levels of an organization to ensure product solutions meet customer requirements. Exceptional communicator with demonstrated success building relationship with upper management of major oil & gas operators. Track record for consistently exceeding multi-million dollar sales quotas.



Mes compétences :

Vente

Marketing stratégique

Nouveau produit