Christophe KLEIN

Ho Chi Minh

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Direction générale
Management
Sourcing international
Import

Entreprises

  • ADIS - Directeur

    Ho Chi Minh 2004 - 2013

  • AUCHAN - Acheteur internationnal

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1999 - 2003

  • AUCHAN - Acheteur / Chef de Produit

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 1997 - 1999

  • PARIDOC (Centrale d'achat des magasins MAMOUTH) - Acheteur / Chef de Produit

    1995 - 1997

  • BRICOMARCHE - Acheteur

    peronne 1993 - 1995

  • SAMA - Directeur Import/Export

    1991 - 1993

Formations

Réseau