Christophe KLEIN
Christophe KLEIN
Ho Chi Minh
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Direction générale
Management
Sourcing international
Import
Entreprises
ADIS
- Directeur
Ho Chi Minh
2004 - 2013
AUCHAN
- Acheteur internationnal
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1999 - 2003
AUCHAN
- Acheteur / Chef de Produit
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1997 - 1999
PARIDOC (Centrale d'achat des magasins MAMOUTH)
- Acheteur / Chef de Produit
1995 - 1997
BRICOMARCHE
- Acheteur
peronne
1993 - 1995
SAMA
- Directeur Import/Export
1991 - 1993
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce International
Avon
1988 - 1991
