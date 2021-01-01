Menu

Christophe RONDOT

eybens

En résumé

EXPORT SALES DIRECTOR
Industry – B2B – sales director. Consolidating and expending Asian area sales business.
Extensive operational worldwide sales management expertise. Creating new business opportunities.

23 years professional experience in sales, including 16 years of Asia-focused export experience. Collaborative, team-building leader with extensive cross-cultural expertise including on-the-ground experience in 17+ countries globally. Wholesale expert (B2B) with large retail knowledge for high added value products and brands. Sales Manager for international subsidiaries (Taiwan, USA, Canada).

PROFESSIONAL SKILLS

• Sales origination
• Collaboration and mobilization leadership across all partners in the sales and supplier network
• Strategic planning and product localization
• International sales team management
• Operational marketing, communications and PR
• Client and service oriented

PERSONAL SUMMARY

• Broad international experience including 10 years in Africa and extensive experience in Asia
• Hard worker, good listener, good negotiator, self-directed, motivated by international sales growth
issues, pragmatic and adaptable


Mes compétences :
Commerce international
voyage
B2B
Marketing
Vente
développement
Export
Développement commercial
Éthique
Textile
Mode
Luxe
Communication

Entreprises

  • PRESI - Export Director

    eybens 2015 - maintenant Steering committee member

  • Solvay - Sales manager

    Paris 2013 - 2014 France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia.

  • Free lance - Independent business consultant

    2011 - 2013 Entrepreneur
    Initiated and led the project of the acquisition of the company LEJABY lingerie (placed in receivership), with a financial partner based in Asia,

    Export consultant
    • Built the export strategy, market survey & initiate the first commercial deals with key accounts; (Company based in Nice),
    • Built the export strategy, select & contract with key distributors (Japan, South Korea, Hong-Kong, USA). Company based in South of France.

  • LEJABY - Export manager

    2006 - 2010 Export manager
    2008 - 2010 ASIA, North America, Australia, French overseas, Scandinavia, Africa.

    Area export manager
    2006 - 2008 ASIA, Scandinavia, Africa.

  • Quadrimex - Export director

    Clichy 2003 - 2005 Manufacturer and distributor of cosmetic and household products.

  • CRV - Area export manager

    1998 - 2003 Design studio. Fabric market.

    ASIA (Japan, Korea, China, HK, Taiwan) , India, USA, Australia, Brazil, Czech Republic, Poland

  • ALL AMERICAN - Sales manager

    1994 - 1998 Shoes and ready to wear French importer and distributor.

  • S&W - Area sales manager

    1991 - 1994 Corporate financial informations.

Formations

