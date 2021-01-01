Christophe RONDOT

EXPORT SALES DIRECTOR

Industry – B2B – sales director. Consolidating and expending Asian area sales business.

Extensive operational worldwide sales management expertise. Creating new business opportunities.



23 years professional experience in sales, including 16 years of Asia-focused export experience. Collaborative, team-building leader with extensive cross-cultural expertise including on-the-ground experience in 17+ countries globally. Wholesale expert (B2B) with large retail knowledge for high added value products and brands. Sales Manager for international subsidiaries (Taiwan, USA, Canada).



PROFESSIONAL SKILLS



• Sales origination

• Collaboration and mobilization leadership across all partners in the sales and supplier network

• Strategic planning and product localization

• International sales team management

• Operational marketing, communications and PR

• Client and service oriented



PERSONAL SUMMARY



• Broad international experience including 10 years in Africa and extensive experience in Asia

• Hard worker, good listener, good negotiator, self-directed, motivated by international sales growth

issues, pragmatic and adaptable





