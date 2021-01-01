Retail
Christophe SAUTEJEAU
Christophe SAUTEJEAU
LUNEL VIEL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Volmary International GmbH
- Technico commercial
2007 - 2016
Plan Ornemental / Bertrand frères
- Technico Commercial
1994 - 2007
SCEA Plangy
- Attaché Commercial
1992 - 1994
Armée de terre
- Brigadier Chef
1991 - 1992
Formations
Lycée Les Buissonnets
Angers
1989 - 1991
BTA Commercialisation
Lycée Général Agricole Et Horticole Pouille
Les Ponts De Cé
1987 - 1989
BEPA Jardins Espaces Vert
Réseau
Alexandre ILIAS
Anne LE STER-THOMIS
Arnaud JOLLY
Atypyc SEMENCES
Camille DENÉCHAUD
Cédric NEDELEC
Fabrice VAUGOYEAU
Gilles CHESSEBEUF
Isabelle GARNIER
Olivier GORZA