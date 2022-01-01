Christophe TOURNAYRE

Entreprises
DB Schenker
- Manager Solution Design
Technique | Paris (75000)
2018 - 2021
Responsible for the design and reengineering of Supply Chain solutions.
DB Schenker
- Manager Solution Design
Technique | Essen
2017 - 2018
Member of Solution Design team at Global Head Office, supporting wordwide countries organisation or large scale projects.
Viapost
- Logistics Solutions Manager
Lyon (69000)
2014 - 2015
Responsible for the design of logistics solutions.
Industries: eCommerce
Countries: France
DB Schenker
- Logistics Solutions Manager
Technique | Paris (75000)
2011 - 2014
Responsible for the design of logistics solutions.
Industries: consumer goods, retail, electronics, industry and aerospace
Countries: France, Italy and Spain.
DB Schenker
- Supply Chain Project Manager
Technique | Londres
2004 - 2009
Responsible for the design, implementation and reengineering of Supply Chain solutions.
Industries: electronics
Countries: EMEA
Formations
Chalon-sur-Saône (71100)
1996 - 1998
Réseau
