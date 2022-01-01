Menu

Christophe TOURNAYRE

  • DB Schenker
  • Manager Solution Design

Paris

  • DB Schenker - Manager Solution Design

    Technique | Paris (75000) 2018 - 2021 Responsible for the design and reengineering of Supply Chain solutions.

  • DB Schenker - Manager Solution Design

    Technique | Essen 2017 - 2018 Member of Solution Design team at Global Head Office, supporting wordwide countries organisation or large scale projects.

  • Viapost - Logistics Solutions Manager

    Lyon (69000) 2014 - 2015 Responsible for the design of logistics solutions.
    Industries: eCommerce
    Countries: France

  • DB Schenker - Logistics Solutions Manager

    Technique | Paris (75000) 2011 - 2014 Responsible for the design of logistics solutions.
    Industries: consumer goods, retail, electronics, industry and aerospace
    Countries: France, Italy and Spain.

  • DB Schenker - Supply Chain Project Manager

    Technique | Londres 2004 - 2009 Responsible for the design, implementation and reengineering of Supply Chain solutions.
    Industries: electronics
    Countries: EMEA

