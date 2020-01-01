Menu

Christopher DEANS

PARIS

En résumé

Http://asanne.okkc.xyz

Entreprises

  • UBAF - Union des Banques Arabes et Francaises - Credit Risk Analyst

    2015 - maintenant

  • Ecobank - Analyst

    Lomé 2013 - 2014

  • Pricewaterhouse Coopers - Intern

    2011 - 2011 Assisting the partners in charge of the automotive sector in Asia-Pacific, of the M&A activity for China and of Business Development.
    Organization and creation of support material for cross business line meetings aiming to improve the coordination of actions taken by PwC on key accounts.
    Organization of the PwC Autofacts China Seminars in Shanghai and Beijing to promote of PwC’s expertise regarding its automotive activity.
    Creation of the Client Playbook covering challenges that key clients face as well as relevant client data.

  • Groupe Bel - Intern

    Paris 2008 - 2008 I did an internship within the CFO's office.
    My work consisted in the creation and the translation of PowerPoint presentations used for teaching the basics of Finance to non financial staff.
    I also worked on the elaboration of an advertising pamphlet presenting Groupe Bel's racing sailboat (Vendée Globe, Route du Rhum...).
    And I assisted managing the information and the control of the Group's museum (Maison de La Vache qui Rit) which opened in the Spring of 2009.

  • Deutsche Bank - Intern

    Paris 2007 - 2007 I was an intern in the finance department for 2 months.
    My work mainly consisted in updating operational flowcharts of all the departments of Deutsche Bank Paris within the constraints of the Sarbanes-Oxley regulations.

Formations

  • Shanghai University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2011 - 2011 Global Economics (MBA program)

    I spent a semester abroad as an exchange student at Shanghai university. As part of their GLMBA (Global Local MBA program) I studied business in Asia and China.

  • ESG Management School

    Paris 2009 - 2012 Masters in International Business

    I graduated from the ESG Management School with a masters degree in International Business

  • University Of Versailles Saint Quentin

    Versailles 2006 - 2009 DEUG in International Business

Réseau