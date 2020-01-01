Christopher DEANS

-
UBAF - Union des Banques Arabes et Francaises
- Credit Risk Analyst
2015 - maintenant
-
Ecobank
- Analyst
Lomé
2013 - 2014
-
Pricewaterhouse Coopers
- Intern
2011 - 2011
Assisting the partners in charge of the automotive sector in Asia-Pacific, of the M&A activity for China and of Business Development.
Organization and creation of support material for cross business line meetings aiming to improve the coordination of actions taken by PwC on key accounts.
Organization of the PwC Autofacts China Seminars in Shanghai and Beijing to promote of PwC’s expertise regarding its automotive activity.
Creation of the Client Playbook covering challenges that key clients face as well as relevant client data.
-
Groupe Bel
- Intern
Paris
2008 - 2008
I did an internship within the CFO's office.
My work consisted in the creation and the translation of PowerPoint presentations used for teaching the basics of Finance to non financial staff.
I also worked on the elaboration of an advertising pamphlet presenting Groupe Bel's racing sailboat (Vendée Globe, Route du Rhum...).
And I assisted managing the information and the control of the Group's museum (Maison de La Vache qui Rit) which opened in the Spring of 2009.
-
Deutsche Bank
- Intern
Paris
2007 - 2007
I was an intern in the finance department for 2 months.
My work mainly consisted in updating operational flowcharts of all the departments of Deutsche Bank Paris within the constraints of the Sarbanes-Oxley regulations.