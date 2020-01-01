Christopher MORGAN

-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
Nexway
- Program Manager
2012 - 2014
ThinkBank
- Program Manager
2012 - 2014
DIGITAS France
- Project Manager
Paris
2012 - 2012
Managing a group of J2EE software projects (Mobile apps (Android, ios and Windows))for one of Vivaki/Digitas customers,
Euro Tax Glass
- Project Manager
2011 - 2012
Managing a software migration project involving statistical tools from a Finland based company.
Euriware
- Project Manager
Guyancourt
2011 - 2011
Managing a CMS (GED) migration project from Documentum (J2EE) 5.2.5 to 6.7, and an Installation of a CRM (salesforce) application for one of its off-shore clients located in the US, this was a pilot project as up to this date there were only a small sales team located in this region, an increase in 100% to this team was foreseen and as such a tool was needed, Pilot phase included installation, administration and reporting.
BNP Paribas Fortis
- Project Manager
PARIS
2010 - 2011
Managing a CMS (GED / DMS) migration project from Documentum (J2EE) 5.3 to 6.5 sp3 using 4 Indian based (Mumbai) developers, 2 business analyst, DBA and Testers located in Paris. The application has a customer base of over 23,000 of which 90% of located across the globe. PM tasks including hiring said developers, BA’s, DBA’s, Testers and support engineers, plus organising user groups and steering committees. Designing the solution both from a technical and functional point. Interfacing with SAP (GRC) as the final application is to be used within Compliance and Control.
Commission Européenne
- Project Manager
Bruxelles
2010 - 2010
Managing a change of direction for the European Commission in Brussels in reference to content management, original CMS was Documentum but after consultations with other vendors Alfresco was chosen. Main tasks in this process were to analyse the current ECM apps, reverse engineer, and document it into the four main areas using UML, CAVAJ and other MS Office tools (front end, back office, Infrastructure and data sources). After the analysis was completed my task was then to write specifications detailing the previous functionality and then gather new requirement by holding user meetings with the business users and external clients. After the initial phases of the project were completed my role was changed to on-site Project manager and manage the migration of the two apps (EQF and Ploteus), the infrastructure and to instigate the users requirements.
Think Bank
- Project Manager
2009 - 2010
Managing a software migration project, during a short leave of absence of the Project manager for a Documentum 5.3 to a 6.5 application. Main tasks during this project were budget planning, time management of all external resources and leading remote meetings with end users and business representatives via SKYPE. Amending the current plan to show infrastructural changes such as servers, DB's and to continue the negotiations for these.
Sanofi
- Project Manager
Paris
2009 - 2009
Managing and analysing a redevelopment of a Documentum 5.3 to a 6.5 application for SA JXP critical documents, Main responsibilities during the project was to keep the project within the plan, budget and general performing other office related tasks. Analysing the current application and with the aid of UML and other MS Office application detail a thorough specification for the development team to implement.
Utilising Prince2 (S.i.m.p.l.e.), ITIL, MSProjects for the Project Managing and other Office, third party applications fro the analysis part. Additional travel to other sites within the Sanofi Aventis and Sanofi Pasteur to host user meetings and gather future requirements both from an application standpoint and from an infrastructure point of view, these were then implemented once the steering committee had approved them. Applications used Skype, Visustin, Messenger, BPM, CAVAJ, TOAD, MSProjects, as the project was developed over three countries a precise resource schedule was made.
Think Bank
- Project Manager
2008 - 2009
Managing a redevelopment of an Documentum 6.5 application (the client and developers were located remotely, the main client was situated in New Jersey, whilst the developers, and myself were located in Canada and Europe) Main responsibilities during this project were to keep within the project plan, budget and most importantly the requirements. A majority of the meetings were held over the internet using Skype, Messenger and the clients own network through Citrix. Main methodology used within this project was Prince2 and extrem, Tools used Skype, Messenger, Citrix, msprojects, openproj and other Office applications, As well as Visustin for an overview of code written by each of the developer. The developers were situated all over the world from Canada to China so a concise resource plan was developed which allowed for time differences and resource specialties. Negotiation of contracts for the Hardware was also within my remit as well as the scheduling of the installation once the contracts and payments were confirmed. Prince2 methodologies were used in this project.
BNP Paribas Fortis
- Project Manager
PARIS
2008 - 2008
Main task during this contract were to initiate a group of different project within the Archive and Imagining depart of FORTIS bank Belgium (incl Documentum and Business Objects; SAP, Hardware related tasks such as a concurrent BCP and DRP, both of which needed additional hardware and infrastructure assigned to them), all of the projects utilised the PRINCE2 and ITIL methodologies and as such were all documented as stated. My main tasks during this contract were to ensure that all the projects I was entrusted with ran on schedule.
Working with both internal and external suppliers on different projects, which included outsourcing a department to India. Negotiating the external infrastructure so that it matched the current one in Fortis, this included contracts with external vendors such as Oracle, Documentum, (Centera for the data warehouse) and Dell. Other projects included document retention and OCR, SEPA Fraud Detection via original partner (ABN AMRO), Credit and Debit Card payment processing work flows. Change control of a complete department within the Reject repair, where a group of 200 agents had to be let go and an additional 20 Indian based agents had to be sources. Leading meetings, mentor internal staff, other general PM tasks including scheduling, budgeting and reporting as well as some development. Msprojects were used as a multitude of different projects were undertaken utilising most of the development staff within Fortis and outside agencies. Analysis of applications that were needed to be changed was done beforehand and documented using UML and other MS Office applications.
Various Clients
- Developer - Architect - Project Manager (Technical) - Project Manager (Functional)
1997 - 2007
Clients have included
Science Systems (US), Imagin, Nationwide Building Society (Mortgages and Funds Transfers), Funds Direct (Shares and commodity trading), Motorola (China and UK), BTCELLNET, BT, O², Orange (UK), Cisco Systems (US and UK), MTV (UK and US), CHC (US), Chello Broadband (Amsterdam), Lucent Technologies (US and UK), Yell, Fidelity investments Shares and commodity trading), Madge Technologies, Renault, Xerox (Madrid Spain), Marlborough Sterling(Mortgages), EDS (London UK, Madrid Spain and Milan Italy), LANT, WorldCom (Memphis and London) , Dutten Merryfield, NATO, Halifax Credit cards, SMG, Steria, Thoughtworks, SWORD, Epsom, Fujitsu Services, Unilever, Thales, Saipem, Orange (France), Poland Telekom, Sprint Communications AOS (generali), Abbot Vascular, NMS Communications (Virgin Mobile (US)),Société Generale, Essent and The BBC.