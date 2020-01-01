Menu

Cindy SURBLED

LA DEFENSE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Louvre Hotels - DIRECTRICE

    LA DEFENSE 2011 - maintenant

  • Louvre Hotels - ADJOINTE DE DIRECTION

    LA DEFENSE 2007 - 2011

  • Novotel - Réceptionniste

    PARIS 2007 - 2007 Groupe Accor Toulouse (31) 125 #

Formations

  • IUFM Toulouse

    Toulouse 2006 - 2007 préparation PLP hôtellerie Service et commercialisation

  • Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail L HR (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2005 - 2006 LICENCE

  • Lycée Hôtelier De Dinard (Dinard)

    Dinard 2002 - 2005 BTS

  • Lycée Descartes (Rennes)

    Rennes 1999 - 2002 Scientific Baccalaureate