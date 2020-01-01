Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Cindy SURBLED
Cindy SURBLED
LA DEFENSE
En résumé
Http://twis.linodxz.ru
Entreprises
Louvre Hotels
- DIRECTRICE
LA DEFENSE
2011 - maintenant
Louvre Hotels
- ADJOINTE DE DIRECTION
LA DEFENSE
2007 - 2011
Novotel
- Réceptionniste
PARIS
2007 - 2007
Groupe Accor Toulouse (31) 125 #
Formations
IUFM Toulouse
Toulouse
2006 - 2007
préparation PLP hôtellerie Service et commercialisation
Université Toulouse 2 Le Mirail L HR (Toulouse)
Toulouse
2005 - 2006
LICENCE
Lycée Hôtelier De Dinard (Dinard)
Dinard
2002 - 2005
BTS
Lycée Descartes (Rennes)
Rennes
1999 - 2002
Scientific Baccalaureate