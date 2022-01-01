Claire GRESLÉ-FAVIER

Mes compétences :
Anglais
human resources
International
NGOs
ONG
Recherche
Recruiting
Traduction
USA
Entreprises
NeoAmericanist
- European campus coordinator
2007 - maintenantSince 2007 I am representing the NeoAmericanist, an online publication of American studies, in Europe. I establish contacts in the European academia to advertize this publication and keep these contacts updated on our activities. I also occasionally peer-review articles for the NeoAmericanist.
University of Dortmund
- PhD student and instructor
2004 - 2008During my PhD studies at the University of Dortmund, Germany, I wrote a dissertation (soon to be published) on the relevance of sexual abstinence education to U.S. contemporary politics.
I also taught several courses at bachelor level, supervized and mentored students.
I thus developed strong pedagogical skills as well as writing, synthesis and research skills.
Formations
Universität Dortmund (Dortmund)
Dortmund2004 - 2008American studies
I have been a PhD student and instructor at the University of Dortmund
University Of Oregon
2002 - 2003I spent my fourth university year in exchange at the University of Oregon