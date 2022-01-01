Menu

Claire GRESLÉ-FAVIER

GENEVE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Anglais
human resources
International
NGOs
ONG
Recherche
Recruiting
Traduction
USA

Entreprises

  • NeoAmericanist - European campus coordinator

    2007 - maintenant Since 2007 I am representing the NeoAmericanist, an online publication of American studies, in Europe. I establish contacts in the European academia to advertize this publication and keep these contacts updated on our activities. I also occasionally peer-review articles for the NeoAmericanist.

  • University of Dortmund - PhD student and instructor

    2004 - 2008 During my PhD studies at the University of Dortmund, Germany, I wrote a dissertation (soon to be published) on the relevance of sexual abstinence education to U.S. contemporary politics.
    I also taught several courses at bachelor level, supervized and mentored students.
    I thus developed strong pedagogical skills as well as writing, synthesis and research skills.

Formations

  • Universität Dortmund (Dortmund)

    Dortmund 2004 - 2008 American studies

    I have been a PhD student and instructor at the University of Dortmund

  • University Of Oregon

    2002 - 2003 I spent my fourth university year in exchange at the University of Oregon

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere

    Lyon 1999 - 2004 Anglais LLCE

Réseau