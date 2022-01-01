Retail
Claire GUIEAU
Mes compétences :
Acheteur
Packaging
Marketing
Achats
Emballage
CPC PACKAGING
- Acheteur Leader Matières Packaging
2015 - maintenant
Mastère Management De L'Achat International (MAI) À BEM
Bordeaux
2011 - 2012
Master 3eme Cycle
ESC Bordeaux
Talence
2008 - 2011
Bac + 5
Damien DE SABBATA
Emmanuel FOURCAUD
Fanny LAVAUD
Gael LE BOT
Hugo DELCOMBEL
Julie GARANÇON
Louis CONDAMINAS
Marine CHAPLOT
Matthieu BURBAN
Méryl KRAUS