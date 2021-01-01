Menu

Claude BRUNNEMER

MULHOUSE

Large Systems IBM - Bull
Insurance
PL/I
CICS
Automated Testing (QARun of Compuware)
TSO/ISPF
RDz
HP Quality Center
COBOL
Agile Scrum
Endevor
Banking and Finance
Toad
Merise
File-Aid
SQL
JIRA
Jackson

  • Self-Employed - Software Consultant & Trainer

    2015 - maintenant Project for Cobol-Education courses with "immersion" and "error" pedagogy-ingineering to create top-level experts in eight weeks with two other trainers

  • ASE2i - Cobol expert for banking sector - IT-Enterprise Founder

    Entzheim 2013 - 2015 Working as a Cobol expert for contracts in Banking Sector
    Corrective and evolutive maintenance assignments (all with "expertise" level)
    Optimization of Cobol Code elapsed-time on CPU by sequential file-matching algorithms
    Urbanization of Code

  • Baloise Insurance - Software Engineer Scrum - PL/1 & C

    2005 - 2012 Projektmanager and Developer for maintenance and evolution of payments and receipt processing (Daily value of 5 to 72 mio CHF)
    Dematerialisation of all outflows and inflows on VPN Internet channel with great success (no bug, wide for deadline)
    Several successful information system evolutions, web-interfaces and integration, re-enginnering
    Scrum Daily Meeting and Production-Control from evenigs

  • CEFIA Centre d'Etude et de Formation Informatique Appliquée Sàrl - IT-Enterprise Founder - Software Teacher

    2004 - 2004 ECDL - European Computer Driving Licence Teacher (MS-Office Line)

  • Alpianne Data Engineering AG, Switzerland - Software Expert Cobol & Mainframe IBM-Bull Teacher

    1993 - 2004 Software Consultant for Insurances and Bank, COBOL Expert
    Project Manager for IBM France (Belfort) for a project for BNP-Paribas Bank
    EDI Integration & Test automation with QARun for Danzas Headoffice Basel
    Y2K adaptation for analytic accounting of Sarasin Bank
    Project Manager for public bodies applications

  • SB-I AG Switzerland - Cobol Expert and Teacher

    1987 - 1992 Contracts for :
    - Pax Life Insurance Company Basel Switzerland
    Integration of old/new Information System (payments, receipts, prosecutions) - Cobol Bull GCOS-7
    Responsible for all debits and prosecutions
    - Swisslife Zürich Switzerland
    Cobol Teacher for 10 junior-programmers ( Cobol EDIT-8 GCOS-88 )
    Cobol-Internal Rules Manual writing with a swiss HTL Engineer

