Claude BRUNNEMER

Mes compétences :
Large Systems IBM - Bull
Insurance
PL/I
CICS
Automated Testing (QARun of Compuware)
TSO/ISPF
RDz
HP Quality Center
COBOL
Agile Scrum
Endevor
Banking and Finance
Toad
Merise
File-Aid
SQL
JIRA
Jackson
Entreprises
Self-Employed
- Software Consultant & Trainer
2015 - maintenantProject for Cobol-Education courses with "immersion" and "error" pedagogy-ingineering to create top-level experts in eight weeks with two other trainers
ASE2i
- Cobol expert for banking sector - IT-Enterprise Founder
Entzheim2013 - 2015Working as a Cobol expert for contracts in Banking Sector
Corrective and evolutive maintenance assignments (all with "expertise" level)
Optimization of Cobol Code elapsed-time on CPU by sequential file-matching algorithms
Urbanization of Code
Baloise Insurance
- Software Engineer Scrum - PL/1 & C
2005 - 2012Projektmanager and Developer for maintenance and evolution of payments and receipt processing (Daily value of 5 to 72 mio CHF)
Dematerialisation of all outflows and inflows on VPN Internet channel with great success (no bug, wide for deadline)
Several successful information system evolutions, web-interfaces and integration, re-enginnering
Scrum Daily Meeting and Production-Control from evenigs
CEFIA Centre d'Etude et de Formation Informatique Appliquée Sàrl
- IT-Enterprise Founder - Software Teacher
1993 - 2004Software Consultant for Insurances and Bank, COBOL Expert
Project Manager for IBM France (Belfort) for a project for BNP-Paribas Bank
EDI Integration & Test automation with QARun for Danzas Headoffice Basel
Y2K adaptation for analytic accounting of Sarasin Bank
Project Manager for public bodies applications
SB-I AG Switzerland
- Cobol Expert and Teacher
1987 - 1992Contracts for :
- Pax Life Insurance Company Basel Switzerland
Integration of old/new Information System (payments, receipts, prosecutions) - Cobol Bull GCOS-7
Responsible for all debits and prosecutions
- Swisslife Zürich Switzerland
Cobol Teacher for 10 junior-programmers ( Cobol EDIT-8 GCOS-88 )
Cobol-Internal Rules Manual writing with a swiss HTL Engineer