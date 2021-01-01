Claudius ERHARDY

-
Viva Technology (Publicis Group)
- Bilingual Interviewer
2019 - 2019
In charge of interviewing in English and in French, different personalities during the 2019 Vivatech International Event
https://vivatechnology.com/
-
Le Castor
- CEO
Uespelt
2018 - maintenant
In 1992, Le Castor was the first to design a new men’s exclusive and patented underwear concept with no negative effects, unlike briefs (over-intense heat) or traditional boxer shorts (no support). The boxer shorts of Le Castor are underwear for men who believe that comfort is essential, from S to 6XL. Le Castor is the original designer and manufacturer of a unique style of men’s boxer shorts with a comfortable inner pouch. To really understand the difference, try a Castor, the « Original Caleçon ». All products are hand-made in France.
I took over this company as a challenge, in a totally different area of expertise.
www.lecastor.com
-
Respect Zone
- Member of the Steering Committee (Volunteering)
2017 - 2018
Online safety is everyone’s concern - from preschoolers to grandparents. Respect Zone brings a unique, international perspective to the problem of building a safer internet
Respect Zone is a freedom of speech powered concept which aims at encouraging more individual, more media and more brand to open their comment while increasing drastically the bullying and hate trends online. Respect Zone encourages a Respect by Design web for the sake of more freedom of speech, less violent and abusive and therefore helping out the e-democracy
Respect Zone has become the leading and respected French Non-Profit and Non-Governmental Organization combating online violence. Respect Zone helps prevent Hate over the Internet, Bullying, Discrimination, Racism, Anti-Semitism, Non-Consensual Sharing of Intimate Images , Sexism, Homophobia and Incitement to Violence. While supporting free expression, it has devised an effective and open labeling system to promote tolerance by means of counter-speech. Respect Zone helps individuals to think on a preventive mode before they share or post online. Its goal is to build on this success and become an influential international global organization helping to overcome and prevent cyber-violence
Respect Zone is a self-certifying ethical label which is easy to use and to display, available to everyone abiding by the Respect Zone Charter (available on the Respect Zone website in various languages), and more broadly to the principle of respect over the Internet. Respect Zone is a positive label, aiming at cooling down social networks and at displaying respect online
Respect Zone Charter implies that when displaying the label one should refrain to post non respectful comment and moderate its RespectZone pages and criticize content or delete if such a content is consistent with Bullying, Racism, Anti-Semitism, Sexism, Homophobia, Stigmatism of Disabilities, and Violent Radicalization
www.respectzone.org
-
Ouatch TV
- Board Advisor
Paris
2016 - 2019
OUATCH TV is a network dedicated to High-Tech, Innovation, Digital & Lifestyle news
24/7 broadcast TV + digital TV with full online distribution
Reaching millions of households via all set-top boxes + free apps & access on PC, Mac, Apple TV, iOs, Android...
12 shows, Daily Special Editions for Special Events, 19 journalists & anchors, over 300 shows produced per year and growing
Shows focused on Mobility, Internet of Things (smart objects), video games, Apple ecosystem, Android ecosystem, new medias & broadcast industry, digital family entertainment including cars, food, comics, movies, trends, contemporary art, toys and more to come
Most shows are shot and aired live with full interaction via social networks
Multiple official media partners such as Int'l CES (Las Vegas), IFA (Berlin), NAB Show (Las Vegas), IBC (Amsterdam), Satis (Paris), Paris Games Week (Paris), MWC (Barcelone)...
Broadcasting from Paris
www.ouatch.tv
-
4ES
- Strategy, Product, Marketing & New Business Manager France
2015 - 2016
International Sports Management & Consulting Agency
Sports Financial Services
Sportainment & E-Sportainment
Brand Building & Social Experience
Sports Performance
Innovation & Technologies
In charge of promoting the Formula E licence
www.fiaformulae.com/
-
Bigben Interactive
- Consultant
Lesquin
2015 - 2015
Big Ben is a major player in the video game accessories & software, cellphone accessories and audio
www.bigben.fr
-
Beauté Santé Nu Skin
- Executive
La Ciotat
2014 - maintenant
A company that combines innovative personal care products with ingredients that subscribed to the philosophy of “all of the good, none of the bad” and a generous business opportunity that would attract high-caliber salespeople
For over 30 years, Nu Skin has demonstrated a distinctively different approach to business, with an innovative concept of premium quality products and a uniquely compelling global business opportunity
Nu Skin is differentiated by its ability to demonstrate that they truly have the best people, product, culture, and opportunity in the direct sales, skin care, and wellness industries. As the premier anti-aging company, Nu Skin sets the standard
http://www.nuskin-claudius.com
-
Joseph Erhardy, Sculptor
- In charge of the Protection and the Management of the Artwork
2012 - maintenant
Joseph Erhardy, my father, was born in Welch, West Virginia (USA) in 1928 (as Josef Herzbrun). In 1949, in full vogue of the American abstract movement, he left his native country and went to Florence (Italy) and studied classical sculpture at the Accademia di Belle Arti. In Rome, he became the assistant of Mirko Basaldella, who was himself the assistant of Arturo Martini, much admired by Joseph Erhardy. After an abstract period, he returned to the figure at the end of the sixties. Artistically speaking, he feels close to an international group of friends, painters and sculptors of his generation, who have been living in Paris since the 50s, including Sam Szafran, Raymond Masson, Roseline Granet, Philippe Roman and Francois Jousselin. Joseph Erhardy died in Paris (France) on the 1st of May, 2012
www.erhardy.com
-
AX6 Tech
- President & Founder
2008 - 2014
Exclusive French distributor for:
Car simulation: RaceRoom, Playseats & VRX
Audio & Light products for deejays, musicians & theaters: The Beamz, Kam, KamKase, Skeleton Stands, Skeleton Cases & Odyssey
Activity transferred to Big Ben
-
Reed Exhibitions
- Consultant
Puteaux
2004 - 2004
Reed MIDEM focuses on three dynamic business sectors: entertainment, the Internet and real estate with high-end trade shows held in renowned venues
www.reedexpo.fr
-
Disneyland Paris
- Consultant
Chessy
2004 - 2004
Enter a magical kingdom where you can sail with pirates, explore exotic jungles, meet fairy-tale princesses, dive under the ocean and rocket through the stars—all in the same day! Disneyland Paris is a beloved destination where generations of families have made their Disney dreams come true
Disneyland Parks & Resorts is part of The Walt Disney Company
www.disneylandparis.fr
-
Kassy
- Product, Marketing & Communication Director
2004 - 2008
Exclusive French distributor for:
Koss (audio & multimedia headphones), Beyer Dynamic (audio & multimedia headphones), Able Planet (audio & multimedia headphones), Chauvet Lighting (professional lighting equipment), Playseat (simulation seats for the videogame industry)
Activity partly transferred to AX6 Tech
-
The Walt Disney Company France
- France & Benelux Director
Chessy
1999 - 2004
Buena Vista Internet Group / Buena Vista Games / Disney Interactive is part of the licensing division of The Walt Disney Company
www.corporate.disney.fr - www.disney.com
-
Bandai
- Videogame Division Director
Puteaux
1993 - 1999
Japanese Group, no1 in Japan & no3 worldwide in Toys in ‘98 specialized in products adapted from TV series & Electronic games, successfully known for Tamagotchi, Power Rangers, Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon...
www.bandai.fr
-
Groupe Auchan
- Multimedia Hardware & Software Purchasing Director
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
1991 - 1993
Boulanger, specialized retailer of household goods is part of the Auchan Group
www.auchan.com - www.boulanger.com
-
Toys R Us
- Electronics Purchasing Director
Saint-Fargeau-Ponthierry
1990 - 1991
Specialized toy retailer
www.toysrus.fr
-
FNAC
- Multimedia Hardware & Software Purchasing Director
IVRY SUR SEINE
1978 - 1989
Specialized retailer for electronics, photo, books & music
www.fnac.com
-
Dakota Trading Co
- Expert Consultant
1978 - maintenant
Passionate, I keep a solid knowledge of the Professional Audio Sound Systems and Professional Lighting Systems market and its practices. Former Professional DJ, I have become an expert and I am able to advise companies and locations to enhance and/or purchase the adequate systems in regard of their needs.
-
McDonald's Corporation
- Host
guyancourt
1977 - 1977
McDonald's (or simply as McD) is an American hamburger and fast food restaurant chain
www.mcdonalds.com