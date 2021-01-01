Claudius ERHARDY

American citizenship, fully bilingual French & English and more than 40 years of experience in the Interactive and Entertainment industry.

Thorough understanding of the analog & digital industry, its distribution and business with acumen in multiple domains.



Various experience:

- Retail: Fnac, Toys'r'Us, Auchan Group, Boulanger

- Licensing: The Walt Disney Company

- Distribution: Bandai, Koss, Beyer Dynamic, Chauvet Lighting, Able Planet, Playseat, RaceRoom, VRX, Lamba plc, Kam, Sleek Audio, The Beamz

- Television: Ouatch TV

- Sport & e-Sport Management: 4ES (Formula E)

- Show Organisation: Reed Midem, Disneyland Paris

- e-Payment: Click & Buy



Specifics : Extensive and multiple cross-functional experience from global hardware and software retail to licensing, publishing, development, marketing, trade marketing, advertising, sales, contract negotiations and general management. Dynamic, creative and reliable with proven innovative businesses with the ability to spot and further unrealized business opportunities.



Skills:

Technical Products (analog & digital)

Marketing, Advertising

Multimedia, Hardware

Professional Sound & Light Systems



Open for new opportunities - available immediately