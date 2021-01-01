Clémence PELLETAN

La Rochelle2016 - 2017Master of Science (MSc) and MBA Double diplôme International Purchase Management and Supply Chain
A dual specialisation in Purchasing and Supply chain :
- Responsible Purchasing, CSR & Ethics
- Purchasing Process & International Purchasing Strategies
- International Transport & Logistics
- Supply Chain Management
- Production Management Tools & Cost Control
- Legal & Fiscal Issues, Cost & Payment Strategies
- International Business Negotiation & Purchasing Contracts
- Advanced Business