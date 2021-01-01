Menu

Clémence PELLETAN

POITIERS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • Groupe Sup De Co La Rochelle

    La Rochelle 2016 - 2017 Master of Science (MSc) and MBA Double diplôme International Purchase Management and Supply Chain

    A dual specialisation in Purchasing and Supply chain :
    - Responsible Purchasing, CSR & Ethics
    - Purchasing Process & International Purchasing Strategies
    - International Transport & Logistics
    - Supply Chain Management
    - Production Management Tools & Cost Control
    - Legal & Fiscal Issues, Cost & Payment Strategies
    - International Business Negotiation & Purchasing Contracts
    - Advanced Business

Réseau