Menu

Clément BARBERIS

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

Paris

En résumé

Http://sete.lovejq.ru

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.clément-barberis.linodzn.ru

  • LaCie - Product Line Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Product Line Manager for the Professional Business Unit of LaCie, I am in charge of the Professional DAS solutions range.

    I work directly with the different engineering teams (hardware, firmware, software), the project management team, the quality & industrialisation team and Purchase & Procurement teams.

    I define the specifications of the new products to be introduced. With the support of the Purchase team, I take part to the negotiation process with the suppliers and direct the R&D team when key decisions has to be made.
    With the support of the Publishing team, I define product collaterals and other sales tools required to ensure the introduction of new products.

    I also train the sales teams when a new product is launched globally. I also help them to identify key distribution channels but also meet with key resellers when necessary.

    Finally, I look after the competition analysis and keep an eye on new technologies released and coming up.

  • Phitek systems ltd - Blackbox Brand/Product Manager

    2007 - 2010 ********************
    Responsibilities
    ********************

    - Met margin goals
    - Provided sales forecasts and pipeline
    - Developed sales & marketing collaterals
    - Implemented brand & product marketing initiatives to grow brand identity
    - Supported distribution partners
    - Managed logistics ex factory into distribution network
    - Managed RMA processing and quality issues
    - Analysed & reported sales numbers
    - Maintained website and online store content
    - Prepare and keep sales collaterals up to date

    *****************
    Achievements
    *****************

    - Established Blackbox Business Plan and execute all the identified deliverables
    - Defined specifications and managed the development of new products
    - Defined and supervised the launch of new products
    - Put in place processes and procedures for the distribution partnership
    - Lead negotiations for renewal of the contract with the distribution partner
    - Supervised International Business Development program
    - Managed an end-of-product-life programme
    - Managed the design of the Blackbox website (www.blackoxonline.com)

  • Phitek systems ltd - Marketing Engineer

    2007 - 2007 ********************
    Responsibilities
    ********************

    - Responsible for customer support
    - Supported customer through software licensing process
    - Coordinated corporate marketing activities

    ****************
    Achievements
    ****************

    - Designed sales demonstration kit including sales collaterals for the sales force
    - Organised and coordinated booth at International CES 2008 trade Show
    - Designed brochures, datasheets, demonstration soundtracks and video

Formations

Réseau