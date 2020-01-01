Clément BARBERIS

-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
LaCie
- Product Line Manager
Paris
2010 - 2011
Product Line Manager for the Professional Business Unit of LaCie, I am in charge of the Professional DAS solutions range.
I work directly with the different engineering teams (hardware, firmware, software), the project management team, the quality & industrialisation team and Purchase & Procurement teams.
I define the specifications of the new products to be introduced. With the support of the Purchase team, I take part to the negotiation process with the suppliers and direct the R&D team when key decisions has to be made.
With the support of the Publishing team, I define product collaterals and other sales tools required to ensure the introduction of new products.
I also train the sales teams when a new product is launched globally. I also help them to identify key distribution channels but also meet with key resellers when necessary.
Finally, I look after the competition analysis and keep an eye on new technologies released and coming up.
Phitek systems ltd
- Blackbox Brand/Product Manager
2007 - 2010
Responsibilities
- Met margin goals
- Provided sales forecasts and pipeline
- Developed sales & marketing collaterals
- Implemented brand & product marketing initiatives to grow brand identity
- Supported distribution partners
- Managed logistics ex factory into distribution network
- Managed RMA processing and quality issues
- Analysed & reported sales numbers
- Maintained website and online store content
- Prepare and keep sales collaterals up to date
Achievements
- Established Blackbox Business Plan and execute all the identified deliverables
- Defined specifications and managed the development of new products
- Defined and supervised the launch of new products
- Put in place processes and procedures for the distribution partnership
- Lead negotiations for renewal of the contract with the distribution partner
- Supervised International Business Development program
- Managed an end-of-product-life programme
- Managed the design of the Blackbox website (www.blackoxonline.com)
Phitek systems ltd
- Marketing Engineer
2007 - 2007
Responsibilities
- Responsible for customer support
- Supported customer through software licensing process
- Coordinated corporate marketing activities
Achievements
- Designed sales demonstration kit including sales collaterals for the sales force
- Organised and coordinated booth at International CES 2008 trade Show
- Designed brochures, datasheets, demonstration soundtracks and video