Clement BOMMEL

Clément is a French industrial designer with 12 years of experience.



Creative and passionate about innovation, technologies and product development process; he has worked on a variety of different companies including Huawei, Unilever, LG, Samsung, Siemens Medical in the areas of B2C and B2B equipment such as complex telecommunication and medical systems.

He has extensive experience in design research and user-centered design, conducting interviews and contextual inquiries across Europe, US and Asia to develop projects from end-user insights to final design delivery.



Prior to joining HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES as in-house designer, Clément worked in design consultancies FROG DESIGN and DESIGN CONTINUUM. He graduated with a Master-level degree in Industrial Design at ‘Institut Supérieur de Design’ in France in 2005.



Mes compétences :

Design

Design industriel