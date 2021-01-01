Menu

Clement BOMMEL

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

Clément is a French industrial designer with 12 years of experience.

Creative and passionate about innovation, technologies and product development process; he has worked on a variety of different companies including Huawei, Unilever, LG, Samsung, Siemens Medical in the areas of B2C and B2B equipment such as complex telecommunication and medical systems.
He has extensive experience in design research and user-centered design, conducting interviews and contextual inquiries across Europe, US and Asia to develop projects from end-user insights to final design delivery.

Prior to joining HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES as in-house designer, Clément worked in design consultancies FROG DESIGN and DESIGN CONTINUUM. He graduated with a Master-level degree in Industrial Design at ‘Institut Supérieur de Design’ in France in 2005.

Mes compétences :
Design
Design industriel

Entreprises

  • Huawei Technologies - Principal Industrial Designer

    Boulogne Billancourt 2014 - maintenant At Huawei, we define human progress by innovations that enrich humanity. We do not view connectivity as a privilege, but a necessity. We believe that the impact of information and communications technology should be measured by how many people can benefit from it.

    Huawei is a leading global ICT solutions provider. Through our dedication to customer-centric innovation and strong partnerships, we have established end-to-end capabilities and strengths across the carrier networks, enterprise, consumer, and cloud computing fields. Our products and solutions have been deployed in over 170 countries, serving more than one third of the world's population.

  • CreativeMornings - Host and Organizer

    2013 - 2014 Host and organizer, CreativeMornings Milan

    CreativeMornings is a monthly breakfast lecture series for the creative community.
    Each event includes a 20 minutes presentation and creative talk, plus coffee!
    --
    www.creativemornings.com/cities/mil

  • frog design - Junior and Senior Industrial Designer

    2005 - 2014 frog is a global design and strategy firm.
    We transform businesses at scale by creating systems of brand, product and service that deliver a distinctly better experience. We strive to touch hearts and move markets. Our passion is to transform ideas into realities. We partner with clients to anticipate the future, evolve organizations and advance the human experience.

  • Design continuum - Italy - Intern designer

    2003 - 2004 Design firm helping companies turn ideas into market success through the application of design strategy, product innovation, and brand experience programs.

  • Barre&associes - France - Intern designer

    2002 - 2002

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Design

    Valenciennes 2000 - 2005 Master en Design Industriel

  • Académie Des Beaux Arts (Tournai)

    Tournai 1997 - 2000 deco

  • Institut Saint-Luc (Tournai)

    Tournai 1996 - 1997 deco

