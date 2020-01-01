Clement DENOUR

I have a Masters degree in Management Business and Marketing, taken in sandwich course at the French ESG Group. I lived in England for 1 year to improve my English, with the goal to expand my opportunities in the international market.
Currently unemployed since november, I am looking for a job in sale, management or marketing. I am immediatly available.
Mes compétences :
Réseaux sociaux et communautaires
Réseaux sociaux professionnels
Open Office & Microsoft Office
Marketing
Commerciale
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Customer Relationship Management
Social networking
Sales