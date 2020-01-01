Menu

Clement DENOUR

TOULOUSE

En résumé

I have a Masters degree in Management Business and Marketing, taken in sandwich course at the French ESG Group. I lived in England for 1 year to improve my English, with the goal to expand my opportunities in the international market.
Currently unemployed since november, I am looking for a job in sale, management or marketing. I am immediatly available.

Mes compétences :
Réseaux sociaux et communautaires
Réseaux sociaux professionnels
Open Office & Microsoft Office
Marketing
Commerciale
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Customer Relationship Management
Social networking
Sales

Entreprises

  • SSP food and travel - Burger King - Team Leader

    2014 - 2015 - Management of stock: forecast, order
    - Management of team (4 persons max)
    - Training
    - Cashier

  • Vectura - Sales assistant manager

    Toulouse 2013 - 2014 B to B archival services:

    - Customer portfolio management (300: Hospitals, Banks, Insurance companies, lawyers, aeronautics companies…)
    - Realization of commercial propositions
    - Sells (space & services)
    - Mailing & phoning
    - Prospection

  • Hamel Distribution - Sales manager

    2013 - 2013 B to B: (tools & petcare products)
    - Customer portfolio management (400: garden center, pet shop, farm, cooperative…)
    - Realization of commercial propositions
    - Sells, advice & training
    - Mailing & phoning
    - Prospection

  • DIA - Store supervisor

    Joinville 2012 - 2013 - Opening/closing
    - Management of stock: communication with the central purchasing, forecast, order, overstocks/sold out/Uneventful products
    - Management of fruits & vegetables, area and stock: supplier relationship management, more precise forecast & management, sensitive products
    - Management of delivery: optimization and logistic
    - Management of team (7 persons max)
    - Customer relationship management
    - Point of sale commercial holding
    - Customer satisfaction and development of customer loyalty
    - Cashier/ warehouseman

  • DIA - Store supervisor assistant

    Joinville 2011 - 2012 - Opening/closing
    - Management of stock: communication with the central purchasing, forecast, order, overstocks/sold out/Uneventful products
    - Management of fruits & vegetables, area and stock: supplier relationship management, more precise forecast & management, sensitive products
    - Management of delivery: optimization and logistic
    - Management of team (7 persons max)
    - Customer relationship management
    - Point of sale commercial holding
    - Customer satisfaction and development of customer loyalty
    - Cashier/ warehouseman

  • DIA - Cashier/Warehouseman

    Joinville 2009 - 2011 - Customer relationship management
    - Point of sale commercial holding
    - Customer satisfaction and development of customer loyalty
    - Cashier/warehouseman

  • McDonald's Roques-sur-garonnes - Team member

    2008 - 2009 - Management of production
    - Kitchen
    - Lobby

Formations

