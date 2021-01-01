Menu

Clément MANIER

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

Courcouronnes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Calculation
International
Performance
power plant
Test
Testing
Turbine

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

  • Alstom Power / GE Power - Plant Performance Test Leader

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2007 - 2016 Field experience :

    Aluar II, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, AR, 2007
    Nhon Trach 1, Open Cycle Gas Power Plant, VN, 2008
    Kwinana, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, AU, 2008
    Dubal GTX, Open Cycle Gas Power Plant, UAE, 2008
    Cycofos PL1, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, FR, 2009
    Nhon Trach 1, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, VN, 2009
    Sohar, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, OM, 2009
    Colongra, Open Cycle Gas Power Plant, AU , 2009
    Langage, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, UK, 2010
    Combigolfe, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, FR, 2010
    Relizane, Open Cycle Gas Power Plant, DZ, 2010
    Fujairah, Combined Cycle Gas Power & Desalination Plant, UAE, 2010
    Dubal GTX, Cogeneration Gas Power Plant, UAE, 2011
    Ghannouch, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, TN, 2011
    Terga, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, DZ, 2012
    UIOM Issy les Moulineaux, Waste to Energy Plant, FR, 2013

Formations

  • Cranfield University (Bedford)

    Bedford 2006 - 2007 Gas Turbine Technology

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Rouen)

    Rouen 2004 - 2007 Energy & Propulsion

Réseau