Clément MANIER

Alstom Power / GE Power
- Plant Performance Test Leader
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2007 - 2016
Field experience :
Aluar II, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, AR, 2007
Nhon Trach 1, Open Cycle Gas Power Plant, VN, 2008
Kwinana, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, AU, 2008
Dubal GTX, Open Cycle Gas Power Plant, UAE, 2008
Cycofos PL1, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, FR, 2009
Nhon Trach 1, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, VN, 2009
Sohar, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, OM, 2009
Colongra, Open Cycle Gas Power Plant, AU , 2009
Langage, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, UK, 2010
Combigolfe, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, FR, 2010
Relizane, Open Cycle Gas Power Plant, DZ, 2010
Fujairah, Combined Cycle Gas Power & Desalination Plant, UAE, 2010
Dubal GTX, Cogeneration Gas Power Plant, UAE, 2011
Ghannouch, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, TN, 2011
Terga, Combined Cycle Gas Power Plant, DZ, 2012
UIOM Issy les Moulineaux, Waste to Energy Plant, FR, 2013