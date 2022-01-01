Clement TESCONI

-
goAfrica
- CMO
2018 - 2018
- In charge of go-to-market strat.
– Budget Management
- UI/UX Support to CTO
- Direct Management: 3 FTE
- Focus countries: KE, ZA
- Search, Display, Rtg (Upper & lower funnel)
- Marketing CRM
- Channel Partnerships: Banks, Media Houses
-
Jumia Group
- Co-Managing Director Classifieds
2017 - 2018
Jumie Classifieds operates 2 verticals in Cars & Real Estate as well as horizontal/general classifieds website. Websites are active in 40+ countries with boots on the ground in 12+. As Co-Managing Director, my main focus was on our Real Estate vertical & our horizontal platform (Direct reporting of 4 country managers (undirect reporting: 8) & our support team in Dubai where I was based: CTO, CPO, Head of BI & their respective teams).
Scope of responsibilities:
• Sales (local & pan-African deals)
• Customer Support
• Marketing (Digital & offline)
• Tech
• Product
• BI
-
Jumia Group
- Chief Marketing Officier Jumia Classifieds (Deals, House, Jobs, Car)
2017 - 2018
• Paid OM : Search, Display, RTG
• Budget Planning for 25 countries (>EUR 70k Monthly) accros 4 Business Units
• CRM Strategy
• Free channels : Offline (PR Strategy & Content) + SEO
• App Roll out
• Direct link between Product, Tech & Local teams
• SoMe strategy
• Monetization (web & mobile)
-
Jumia Group
- Managing Director Classified Morocco
2015 - 2017
Running Group's Classifieds Activities in Morocco
Jumia House (Real estate Classifieds) and Jumia Deals (Horizontal Classifieds)
Jumia House & Jumia Deals are part of the Jumia Group (African leader in e-commerce with over 6'000 employees and companies like Jumia, Jumia Food, Jumia Market, Jumia Jobs, Jumia Car, Jumia Travel etc.), powered by MTN, Orange, Rocket Internet, Goldman Sachs & Axa.
Key responsibilities as Managing Director :
• Hire, train and manage a Business Development (KAM, AM + Head of Sales), Marketing (Offline, Partnerships, PR & Social Media) and a Customer Service team
• Build and challenge a consistent business plan
• Define and ensure the application of key processes (HR, content management, sales and customer relationship)
• Develop the mid/long-term strategy of the Group's Classifieds Activities in Morocco
• Responsible for Loss & Profit
• Challenge Product together with the HQ (Jumia Group is HQ'd in Paris, France)
-
SunPower
- Business Developer
Courbevoie
2014 - 2014
Working on a new offer's launch for the French market
• Business Analysis
• Reporting & Forecasts
• Partners’ Relation Mgmt
• Quality Plan and Risk Analysis
• Process’ Compliance with US HQ
• CRM implementation
• App & Website Design
• Communication Plan
-
DaWanda GmbH
- International Business and Expansion Team
NANTES
2012 - 2013
• Business Analysis
• Analysis of market potential in selected countries
• Evaluation of e-commerce readiness in selected countries
• Investigation of competitive landscape
• Performance analyses of DaWanda countries
• Business Strategy Development for new platforms
• FC for potential strategies
• Business Planing
-
JCDecaux MEA
- Business Developer For Africa Intern
Neuilly-sur-Seine
2011 - 2011
Traineeship
- Preliminary studies of selected markets in Africa (analysis of macroeconomic data, information on the advertising market in general and particularly on outdoor advertising...) and continuous updating of the African dashboard (scan of the African market country by country)
- Bench marking on the African market (Press Release, documentary research ...)
- Creation of country-synthesis with all the key elements (contacts, news,...) for developing an implementation strategy in new markets
- Background checks for PP
-
EDF Energies Nouvelles
- Gestion / Business Dev
Paris la Défense Cedex
2010 - 2010
Centrales éoliennes et photovoltaïques.
- Veille concurrentielle
- Veille juridique
- Prospection et business development
- Rédaction partielle d’études d’impact
-
ABCDE Viet-Nam
- Board Member (2008-2009), Treasurer (2009-2010) & PR/RH Mananger (2011-2012)
2008 - 2012
Present in Vietnam since 1994, the organization teaches French to 800 underprivileged children.
Mission: Cash management and fundraising, allocation of funds, finance, organizational management. Presence in Viet Nam two times a year, participation in the selection of candidates process.
-
Bertholart Newspaper
- Editor-in-Chief & Editor
2005 - 2008
Supervising of a student's runed newspaper - Team of 15 people. Editor in Chief, 3 to 4 articles published per month