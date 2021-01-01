Retail
Constance BOWÉ
Constance BOWÉ
HAGUENAU
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Secrétariat
Entreprises
Industrielle du béton - Cinor
- Secrétaire
2003 - maintenant
Cora
- Caissière
Croissy-Beaubourg
2002 - 2002
Cora
- Parapharmacienne
Croissy-Beaubourg
2002 - 2002
Formations
Ecole Grandjean (Strasbourg)
Strasbourg
2000 - 2002
Lycée Institution Ste Philomene
Haguenau
1998 - 2000
BAC PRO S/C
Lycée Institution Ste Philomene
Haguenau
1996 - 1998
BEP S/C
Collège Des Missions Africaines
Haguenau
1992 - 1996
Brevet des collèges
Réseau
Caroline HEINTZ
Fabien ARNEODO
Frederic LABEYS
Murat AKPINAR
Roman STEPHAN
Sophie BANDE
Yannick SCHMITT