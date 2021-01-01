Menu

Constance BOWÉ

HAGUENAU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Secrétariat

Entreprises

  • Industrielle du béton - Cinor - Secrétaire

    2003 - maintenant

  • Cora - Caissière

    Croissy-Beaubourg 2002 - 2002

  • Cora - Parapharmacienne

    Croissy-Beaubourg 2002 - 2002

Formations

Réseau