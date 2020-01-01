Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Cools JOHAN
Ajouter
Cools JOHAN
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
TEMPLEMARS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://rireec.19sexy.pw
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ᴡᴡᴡ.cools-johan.faow.ru
Teleperformance France
- Conseiller Service Client
Asnières sur Seine
2012 - 2013
Orange
- Technicien Intervention Client Entreprise
Paris
2011 - 2011
Formations
Lycée Gaston Berger
Lille
2008 - 2010
Réseau
Alisson VERMETTEN (WALLE)
Jonathan PRYEN
Quentin DU BOIS