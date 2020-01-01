Retail
Corentin LEBOUC
Corentin LEBOUC
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
Paris
En résumé
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
Cylande
- Chef de projet
ROUBAIX
2009 - 2012
KOOKAI
- Responsable technique informatique, Chef de projet
Saint-Denis La Plaine
2007 - 2009
KOOKAI
- Responsable hotline
Saint-Denis La Plaine
2006 - 2007
L'appel du Livre
- Informaticien
2004 - 2004
KOOKAI
- Technicien systèmes et réseaux
Saint-Denis La Plaine
2004 - 2006
Formations
Lycée Nd De Ste Croix
Le Mans
2000 - 2002
Institut De Radioélectricité Et De Cinématographie (In.Ra.Ci.) Informatique (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles
1999 - 2000
Graduat en informatique
Lycée Bellevue
Le Mans
1996 - 1999
Baccalauréat Littéraire
