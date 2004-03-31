Menu

Corentin RAUX

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Product Owner
Game design

Entreprises

  • Pretty Simple - Co-Founder

    Paris 2010 - maintenant ● Criminal Case - Facebook 2012
    ● Magical Ride - Facebook 2012
    ● My Shops - Facebook 2010

  • La Pêche Production - Co-Fondateur

    2008 - 2013 Worked with "La Chanson du Dimanche": http://bit.ly/6vQbJy
    ● 25M views on Youtube
    ● 2 DVDs & 1 LP - Universal Music & Warner Chapell

  • ZSlide - Producer

    2006 - 2009 ● Treasure Madness - Facebook 2009
    ● I Kick You - Facebook 2007
    ● Hot Pixel published by Atari - PSP 2006
    ● www.pictogame.com

  • Les Films Christian Fechner - Director - Writer

    2003 - 2006 Worked as writer and director on the movie "L'Incruste" with Frederic Diefenthal and Titoff:
    ● Release date: 31 march 2004
    ● 450 000 tickets sold in France
    ● Released in more than 10 countries

  • Manque d'Allure Productions - Co-Founder

    2000 - 2002 Worked as producer, write and director for short movies:
    ● Arrets de Jeu (2000 -13mn)
    ● Alloween (2001 - 13mn)
    ● Herbie & Earl (2000 - 18x20mn)

Formations

