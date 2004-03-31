Corentin RAUX

Paris2010 - maintenant● Criminal Case - Facebook 2012
● Magical Ride - Facebook 2012
● My Shops - Facebook 2010
La Pêche Production
- Co-Fondateur
2008 - 2013Worked with "La Chanson du Dimanche": http://bit.ly/6vQbJy
● 25M views on Youtube
● 2 DVDs & 1 LP - Universal Music & Warner Chapell
ZSlide
- Producer
2006 - 2009● Treasure Madness - Facebook 2009
● I Kick You - Facebook 2007
● Hot Pixel published by Atari - PSP 2006
● www.pictogame.com
Les Films Christian Fechner
- Director - Writer
2003 - 2006Worked as writer and director on the movie "L'Incruste" with Frederic Diefenthal and Titoff:
● Release date: 31 march 2004
● 450 000 tickets sold in France
● Released in more than 10 countries
Manque d'Allure Productions
- Co-Founder
2000 - 2002Worked as producer, write and director for short movies:
● Arrets de Jeu (2000 -13mn)
● Alloween (2001 - 13mn)
● Herbie & Earl (2000 - 18x20mn)