Cristelle OBEUF

Paris

En résumé

An independant Change Management Consultant with an sales operational approach of businesses and processes in a multicultural context.
I use my sales knowledge and project management experience in different consulting activities.
After working for 11 years within the Shiseido group mainly for wholesale businesses, I worked in a retailing activity of L'Oréal group for 2 years. Then I started working on consulting activities.


Specialities:
Change Management for transformation and digitalization projects
International business project management
Training strategy and deployment
Cosmetics distribution networks

Mes compétences :
Change Management
Business development

Entreprises

  • Didaxis - Change Management Consultante

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • Herbert Smith Freehills - Change Management Consultante EMEA

    2015 - 2017 Mission for Finance and Practice Management Systems Programme

  • IPG - Change Management Consultant

    2014 - 2015 6 months mission for SAP implementation in the French Agencies

  • THE BODY SHOP FRANCE, L'Oréal group - Commercial Manager

    2012 - 2014

  • SHISEIDO EUROPE - Project Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2011 BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
    SAP PROJECT MANAGER
    FOR SHISEIDO DISTRIBUTION IN PORTUGAL

  • BEAUTE PRESTIGE INTERNATIONAL , Shiseido group - SAP Project Member

    2009 - 2010

  • BEAUTE PRESTIGE INTERNATIONAL, Shiseido Group - Sales Area Manager Export

    2003 - 2008

Formations

