Cristelle OBEUF

An independant Change Management Consultant with an sales operational approach of businesses and processes in a multicultural context.
I use my sales knowledge and project management experience in different consulting activities.
After working for 11 years within the Shiseido group mainly for wholesale businesses, I worked in a retailing activity of L'Oréal group for 2 years. Then I started working on consulting activities.
Specialities:
Change Management for transformation and digitalization projects
International business project management
Training strategy and deployment
Cosmetics distribution networks
Mes compétences :
Change Management
Business development
