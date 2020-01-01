Cristiano CARDARELLI

Goodyear Dunlop Tyres European HQ, (Brussels – Belgium):
- Finance Manager for Procurement and Supply Chain
2008 - 2009EMEA turnover is about $ 10 Billions / year and Procurement has an expenditure of $ 2.6 Billions/year (Direct/Indirect Commodities and Raw Material Purchasing). My focus areas are: Accounting Closing, Reporting Cycle, Supplier Segmentation, Strategy on Cost Savings, Working Capital optimization, Sales/Revenue Control. I manage a Team of three resources and I coordinate the activity of our two “Purchase to Pay” (P2P) Shared Service Centres (SSC). More in detail:
From Financial Planning & Analysis side:
• I set up the Annual Operating Plan (AOP) on Cost Savings and participate in the set up of the Revenue AOP.
• I drive the actions due to optimize Working Capital performance and Raw Material Inventory.
• I oversee the monthly and yearly Accounting closing, the Reporting cycle and the daily issue management with suppliers and internal Stakeholders.
• I evaluate Procurement Performance on Expenditure, Cost Savings, Inventory Management, Raw Material Price Forecasting, Working Capital and Cash Flow.
• I evaluate and Forecast the evolution in expenditure by Commodity, isolating Volume, Mix, FX impacts.
• I Control the Raw Material Costing and I validate together with Manufacturing, its use of it to the Production Evaluation.
• I organize monthly meetings with Stakeholders to evaluate financial situation and propose follow ups.
• I am Business Owner on PTP process for EMEA through two Shared Service Centres and the Reporting Process to measure Procurement Efficiency, the use of Catalogues, Supplier Selection and e-purchasing.
From the Commercial side:
• I Negotiate with Credit Institutions Loans/Leasing and Supply Chain Financing Contracts.
• I am Category Buyer for Energy and Utilities, in charge of negotiations up to $ 1 MM and in charge of Business planning and evaluation of Make Vs Buy Decisions (e.g. co-generation and solar program).
• I have been from January 09 Category Manager responsible for IT Purchasing (Expenditure $ 40 MM).
Bombardier Recreational Products (Belgium),
- European Finance Controller:
2006 - 2008The Company has a turnover in EMEA of about $ 1.5 Billions/year. In EMEA BRP operates as a Marketing and Sales Company; main products are: Quads, Speedboats, the Spyder Roadster, Snowmobiles and Aqua-Scooters. My role was Finance Controller for Belgium, managing three Resources; Responsible for the Monthly and yearly Closing and consequently of the Financial Statutory and Tax/VAT Reporting. I was accountable for the Cnslidation of the Western Europe Countries in US GAAP and Canadian GAAP. Responsible for Inventory evaluation and Control. I supported the development of the set of SOX rules for Stock Exchange listing in 2008 (NY Stock Exchange). I coordinated the Finance Operations for the EMEA AP Dept. SSC in Austria to serve 16 Countries. I contributed to the creation of a Single Billing Entity and Cash Pooling System. My job mission ended when I successfully centralized the Financial and Tax Reporting in our SSC in Austria. I have passed with positive remarks a Belgian Federal and VAT Audit.
Michelin Services Limited, European SSC, Manchester (UK)
- Business Performance Lead
2006 - 2002Managing five resources, to ensure timely and precise closing and reporting in Manufacturing Costing & Sales/Revenue Analysis and the stock management for ten Factories and the Commercial Entities for South Europe (Italy & Spain). Change Management Responsible for SE Oracle Implementation, ad interim Business Controller for Italy (1 year).
In Clermont-Ferrand - France (Michelin HQ), I was Business Analyst for Southern Europe FI and Costing Modules; Oracle 11i implementation PROJECT. Scope: 15 Business Entities across Italy and Spain, (Manufacturing and Sales), My responsibilities included:
• Responsible for the Pre-Deployment Project Deliverables, GAP analysis, production of the Prototype Specifications.
• Responsible for the Project Deployment Deliverables.
• Responsible for the Oracle Communication, Change Management and Training.
• Additional Responsibility of a Payroll Interface Project.