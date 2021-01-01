Menu

Cynthia ROUAN

États-Unis

Mes compétences :
Product Lifecycle Management
Learning and development
Business development
CAD CAM
Project Management
International sales
Internet of Things
Application Lifecycle Management

Entreprises

  • PTC Parametric Technology Corporation - CAD Sales Account Manager

    États-Unis 2015 - maintenant US based company that develops, markets and supports Softwares for Product Development, CAD/CAM, Engineering Calculations & PLM Product Lifecycle Management.

    - South East France & Switzerland CAD Softwares Sales Manager

    Strategic, Direct & Indirect Accounts

  • PTC Parametric Technology Corporation - Business Development Desktop Services

    États-Unis 2013 - 2015 - Field Sales & Business Development on CAD & ALM Adoption Services
    Supporting PTC Customers to realize the greatest value from PTC products by applying learning expertise combined with extensive product development knowledge: Providing flexible learning solutions, best practices development and consulting tailored to improve the productivity of both individuals and organizations.

    Strategic and Midmarket Accounts
    France, Switzerland, Benelux and extended countries

  • PTC Parametric Technology Corporation - Inside Sales Account Manager

    États-Unis 2011 - 2013 - PTC University Inside Sales

    Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, All Industries in French Switzerland Markets
    Strategic Accounts, Transactional Business
    France, Switzerland & Benelux Area

  • ASePLM - INNEO Solutions Gmbh - Sales Representative

    2010 - 2011 ASePLM is the Swiss French agent of INNEO Solutions GmbH: PTC Reseller and leading Solutions useful for PLM activity (Product Lifecycle Management);

    - KeyShot (Rendering Solution from Luxion), PTC Trainings & 3D Connexion Sales Rep
    - PTC Solutions - Commercial Assistance for Business Developper
    - Marketing & Communication for Swiss French Market

    Channel Accounts, Transactional Business
    French Switzerland area

  • SPRING Technologies Switzerland - Inside Sales

    2005 - 2010 Editor of Digital Workshop Softwares to optimize Production & PTC Reseller

    - PTC Trainings & Maintenances Sales Representative
    - Commercial Assistant for Sales Rep & Business Developper

    Channel Accounts, Transactional Business
    French Switzerland area

