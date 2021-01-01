Cyril BLANCHET

-
Intact Financial Corporation
- Directeur
2018 - maintenant
-
Desjardins
- Platform Manager & Product Owner - Web Portal Platform
Québec
2015 - maintenant
Define roadmap of the Platform.
Promote the corporate standards and guidelines.
Organize and lead the discovery sessions with customers, partners, and internal resources.
Create and translate the Platform Product requirements.
Prioritize features and build consensus.
Coordinate product schedules with the partners team (agile environment).
Define and validate the architecture choices (platform, portal, project, component, legacy integration).
Build governance standards.
Advise the projects.
-
Desjardins
- Senior Advisor for the Web Portal Expertise Center
Québec
2015 - 2015
Advisor (web practice, corporate practice, technologies, corporate tools, pattern, sizing, building governance standards)
Architect (platform, portal, project, component, legacy integration)
Software Development (UI, portlet, portal components, proof of concept)
Trainer (portal and CMS overview, web integrator, developper)
Environment : Liferay, Bootstrap, HTML5, CSS3, SASS, jQuery, AllowUI, Spring, Portlet, J2EE, Maven, SOAP, REST, CXF, JBoss, SolR, Oracle DB, Golden Gate, Splunk, Dynatrace
-
Avisto
- Business Manager
Vallauris
2011 - 2015
Recruitment (sourcing, interviews, process)
Management (interpersonal, annual review)
Business Development (building business strategies, prospecting, pre-sales, customer relationship, negociation)
Project management (staffing, leading, sizing, reporting, agile methods)
-
Orange Portail
- Software Web Engineer
Paris
2008 - 2010
Design and development from scratch of the new version of the MAGIC CMS (Content Management System developed by Orange for the animation of the Internet portals).
Environment : PHP5, Zend Framework, Dojo Framework, MySQL (Master-Slave replication), API REST (JSON), Debian, Ubuntu, CV
-
Orange Business Service
- Software Web Engineer
Paris
2008 - 2008
Design and development of a statistics modules applied to the supervision tools for world network of Orange Business Services (eQuant).
Environment : PHP, HTML, CSS, MySQL, Flash, XML, Eclipse, MS Visio, Unix, SOLARIS
-
Junior Miage Concept
- Co-founder & President
2007 - 2009
Creation and management of the Junior Enterprise "Junior MIAGE Concept"
Environment : Administrative & Legal , Team management, Business development, Marketing & Communication
-
BDE MIAGE NICE
- Webmaster / Designer
2007 - 2008
Webmaster and Web Designer
Environment : PHP, HTML, CSS, CMS (Wordpress), Photoshop
-
Peugeot Azur
- Project Manager / Webmaster / Webdesigner
2006 - 2006
Design and development of Intranet websites for Peugeot Azur (Accounting service, Quality service and Sales service)
Environment : PHP, JAVA, MySQL, Apache, JavaScript, Windows
-
Université de Nice Sophia Antipolis
- Etudiant
2005 - 2008
-
France Telecom
- Webmaster / Webdesigner
Paris
2003 - 2003
Design and development of an intranet website to help field employees with building information (location of keys, maps, procedures).
Environment : PHP, HTML, CSS, MySQL, AutoCAD, LDAP, Windows, Dreamweaver
-
Le Conservateur
- Archivist
2002 - 2002