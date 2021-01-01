Menu

Cyril BLANCHET

MONTRÉAL

En résumé

Since November 2018 : Manager, Software Development at Intact Lab #cloud #devops

2015 - 2018 : Product Manager - Product Owner - Senior Architect @Desjardins #cloud #devops #docker #digitalexperience #web #innovation #agile #roadmap #dxp
Senior Architect for the Web Portal Center of Excellence @Desjardins #web #webportals #mobile #innovation #liferay #architect

2011-2015 : Business Manager @AvistoTelecom #web #mobile #innovation #recruitment #business #management

2008-2011 : Web Software Engineer & Project Manager @Orange #web #webportals #architect

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
PHP 5
Business development
Web 2.0
Management
Gestion de la relation client
Bootstrap
MongoDB
MySQL
JQuery
Apache2
Marketing
Communication
Node.js
Liferay
Portail Web
Java

Entreprises

  • Intact Financial Corporation - Directeur

    2018 - maintenant

  • Desjardins - Platform Manager & Product Owner - Web Portal Platform

    Québec 2015 - maintenant Define roadmap of the Platform.
    Promote the corporate standards and guidelines.
    Organize and lead the discovery sessions with customers, partners, and internal resources.
    Create and translate the Platform Product requirements.
    Prioritize features and build consensus.
    Coordinate product schedules with the partners team (agile environment).
    Define and validate the architecture choices (platform, portal, project, component, legacy integration).
    Build governance standards.
    Advise the projects.

  • Desjardins - Senior Advisor for the Web Portal Expertise Center

    Québec 2015 - 2015 Advisor (web practice, corporate practice, technologies, corporate tools, pattern, sizing, building governance standards)
    Architect (platform, portal, project, component, legacy integration)
    Software Development (UI, portlet, portal components, proof of concept)
    Trainer (portal and CMS overview, web integrator, developper)

    Environment : Liferay, Bootstrap, HTML5, CSS3, SASS, jQuery, AllowUI, Spring, Portlet, J2EE, Maven, SOAP, REST, CXF, JBoss, SolR, Oracle DB, Golden Gate, Splunk, Dynatrace

  • Avisto - Business Manager

    Vallauris 2011 - 2015 Recruitment (sourcing, interviews, process)
    Management (interpersonal, annual review)
    Business Development (building business strategies, prospecting, pre-sales, customer relationship, negociation)
    Project management (staffing, leading, sizing, reporting, agile methods)

  • Orange Portail - Software Web Engineer

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Design and development from scratch of the new version of the MAGIC CMS (Content Management System developed by Orange for the animation of the Internet portals).

    Environment : PHP5, Zend Framework, Dojo Framework, MySQL (Master-Slave replication), API REST (JSON), Debian, Ubuntu, CV

  • Orange Business Service - Software Web Engineer

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Design and development of a statistics modules applied to the supervision tools for world network of Orange Business Services (eQuant).

    Environment : PHP, HTML, CSS, MySQL, Flash, XML, Eclipse, MS Visio, Unix, SOLARIS

  • Junior Miage Concept - Co-founder & President

    2007 - 2009 Creation and management of the Junior Enterprise "Junior MIAGE Concept"

    Environment : Administrative & Legal , Team management, Business development, Marketing & Communication

  • BDE MIAGE NICE - Webmaster / Designer

    2007 - 2008 Webmaster and Web Designer

    Environment : PHP, HTML, CSS, CMS (Wordpress), Photoshop

  • Peugeot Azur - Project Manager / Webmaster / Webdesigner

    2006 - 2006 Design and development of Intranet websites for Peugeot Azur (Accounting service, Quality service and Sales service)

    Environment : PHP, JAVA, MySQL, Apache, JavaScript, Windows

  • Université de Nice Sophia Antipolis - Etudiant

    2005 - 2008

  • France Telecom - Webmaster / Webdesigner

    Paris 2003 - 2003 Design and development of an intranet website to help field employees with building information (location of keys, maps, procedures).

    Environment : PHP, HTML, CSS, MySQL, AutoCAD, LDAP, Windows, Dreamweaver

  • Le Conservateur - Archivist

    2002 - 2002

Formations