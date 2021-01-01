Cyril BLANCHET

Since November 2018 : Manager, Software Development at Intact Lab #cloud #devops



2015 - 2018 : Product Manager - Product Owner - Senior Architect @Desjardins #cloud #devops #docker #digitalexperience #web #innovation #agile #roadmap #dxp

Senior Architect for the Web Portal Center of Excellence @Desjardins #web #webportals #mobile #innovation #liferay #architect



2011-2015 : Business Manager @AvistoTelecom #web #mobile #innovation #recruitment #business #management



2008-2011 : Web Software Engineer & Project Manager @Orange #web #webportals #architect



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

PHP 5

Business development

Web 2.0

Management

Gestion de la relation client

Bootstrap

MongoDB

MySQL

JQuery

Apache2

Marketing

Communication

Node.js

Liferay

Portail Web

Java