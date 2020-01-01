Menu

Cyril MANIEL

CLERMONT-FERRAND

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • DEBBAS FRANCE - Responsable commercial Grand Ouest

    2016 - maintenant

  • SUNLUX SA - Responsable Commercial Sud Ouest

    2013 - 2016

  • DEBBAS FRANCE - Responsable Commercial Rhône Alpes

    2013 - 2013

  • SUNLUX SA - Responsable Commercial Enseignes

    2010 - 2012

  • SUNLUX SA - Responsable Commercial Auvergne

    2008 - 2010

Formations

Réseau