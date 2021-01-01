Menu

Cyrille DE NERVAUX

SAN FRANCISCO

En résumé

Hi i am cyrille de this is my blog https://t.co/rhRt8no13g

Entreprises

  • RideCell - Senior Delivery Manager, Consultant

    2016 - maintenant At RideCell we are reimagining and rearchitecting transportation in cities, communities, and on campuses across the world. Our software platform automates some of the hardest operational tasks involved in running a transportation system such as matching supply to dynamic demand, efficient dispatch and routing, and combining multiple service models such as on-demand, fixed-route, car-sharing, and beyond.

    Transportation should be easy, efficient, and available - everywhere. We help cities and large transportation providers achieve this vision by fixing age old problems like first and last mile, enabling new models that improve rider experiences, and significantly lowering operating costs.

    Customers include BMW ReachNow, 3M, Southwest Transit, and Georgia Tech.

  • Wells Fargo - Senior Program Manager, Consultant

    PARIS 2014 - 2015 Within Wells Fargo Wholesale CEO Mobile team, led the wholesale Redesign for Smartphone program and underlying key channel initiatives

  • Bank of America - Senior Delivery Manager, Consultant

    2012 - 2013 Within Bank of America eComm Mobile division, managed the implementation of mobile customer facing features on iPhone, iPad and Android platform

  • Capewest Consulting - Founder

    2012 - maintenant Providing over 15+ years’ delivery management experience leading startup, Fortune 500 and CAC40 cross-functional digital initiatives from concept to launch with a focus on Mobile & SaaS customer facing products and business software solutions.

  • WeLink.com - Product Manager, Co-founder

    2011 - 2012 Created Welink.com, a mobile and web platform to help people make relevant connections at professional events

  • Enablon - Delivery Manager, Services

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2011 Expanded the world’s leading sustainability management startup SaaS & software projects in Europe, North America and Australia

  • Enablon - Project Manager, Services

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2008 Drove the world’s leading sustainability management startup SaaS & software projects in Europe & North America

  • ITS Group - Technical Consultant, Services

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2002 - 2006 Delivered IBM WebSphere solutions and provided certified training courses to CAC40 corporations

  • EGZone - Technical Lead, Co-founder

    2000 - 2002 Created a video game web content community and launched a WebTV live weekly webcast

Formations

  • Project Management Institute PMI (USA)

    USA 2014 - 2014 Project Management Professional - PMP

  • Stanford University (Stanford)

    Stanford 2013 - 2013 Stanford Certified Project Manager

  • Scrum Alliance (San Francisco)

    San Francisco 2012 - 2012 Certified Scrum Master

    Agile Project Management

  • Institut International Multimedia

    Courbevoie La Défense 1997 - 1999 Web & E-Business

  • Schiller International University SIU (Paris)

    Paris 1994 - 1997 Bachelors

  • Lycée Ecole Active Bilingue J Manuel (Paris)

    Paris 1981 - 1989 Ecole Active Bilingue avenue de la Bourdonnais

