Cyrille DE NERVAUX

RideCell
- Senior Delivery Manager, Consultant
2016 - maintenant
At RideCell we are reimagining and rearchitecting transportation in cities, communities, and on campuses across the world. Our software platform automates some of the hardest operational tasks involved in running a transportation system such as matching supply to dynamic demand, efficient dispatch and routing, and combining multiple service models such as on-demand, fixed-route, car-sharing, and beyond.
Transportation should be easy, efficient, and available - everywhere. We help cities and large transportation providers achieve this vision by fixing age old problems like first and last mile, enabling new models that improve rider experiences, and significantly lowering operating costs.
Customers include BMW ReachNow, 3M, Southwest Transit, and Georgia Tech.
Wells Fargo
- Senior Program Manager, Consultant
PARIS
2014 - 2015
Within Wells Fargo Wholesale CEO Mobile team, led the wholesale Redesign for Smartphone program and underlying key channel initiatives
Bank of America
- Senior Delivery Manager, Consultant
2012 - 2013
Within Bank of America eComm Mobile division, managed the implementation of mobile customer facing features on iPhone, iPad and Android platform
Capewest Consulting
- Founder
2012 - maintenant
Providing over 15+ years’ delivery management experience leading startup, Fortune 500 and CAC40 cross-functional digital initiatives from concept to launch with a focus on Mobile & SaaS customer facing products and business software solutions.
WeLink.com
- Product Manager, Co-founder
2011 - 2012
Created Welink.com, a mobile and web platform to help people make relevant connections at professional events
Enablon
- Delivery Manager, Services
Courbevoie
2009 - 2011
Expanded the world’s leading sustainability management startup SaaS & software projects in Europe, North America and Australia
Enablon
- Project Manager, Services
Courbevoie
2006 - 2008
Drove the world’s leading sustainability management startup SaaS & software projects in Europe & North America
ITS Group
- Technical Consultant, Services
Boulogne-Billancourt
2002 - 2006
Delivered IBM WebSphere solutions and provided certified training courses to CAC40 corporations
EGZone
- Technical Lead, Co-founder
2000 - 2002
Created a video game web content community and launched a WebTV live weekly webcast