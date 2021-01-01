Damien ALONSO-SÉGAL

Pencils, brushes and balloons in hands, I would do impossible stories!



Illustrator and comic book artist for 2 decades, I have been involved in various independent projects such as sci-fi and super-heroes comic books, children books and graphic novels as well as corporate and advertising illustrations.



In 2018, I have founded Nice Kraken, my independent published label where I freely create my own stories.

Since then, I have published 8 books (Children book, graphic novel, comics, artbook).

More details on: https://www.Das-Art.com



I am also working as Senior Ad Ops Manager for 13+ years. I work with agencies as well as Publishers and Advertisers, helping them on their digital strategy and ads campaigns.



In the past, I used to work as a digital project manager and graphic designer as a permanent and free-lancer.



View my complete profile on http://www.linkedin.com/in/dasart