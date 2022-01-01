Damien BELORY

I have been employed in the various stages of commercial buying and sales (production, logistics, quality, sorting, purchases, sales, administration) in France and the UK.

Having lived in the UK, I am familiar with the english expectations in regards to the specific and high standards of quality required. I know where to go in France in order to source the appropriate suppliers.

I enjoy sourcing and communicating with suppliers.

My extensive knowledge and experience in the field of food sourcing makes me a good fit between the food supply chain on the Continent and the UK.

My confidence and professionalism permitted me to build solid relationships with suppliers.

References available upon request

Yours faithfully.



Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Traduction anglais français

Qualité fruits et légumes

Productions agricoles