Damien BELORY

L'Isle Bouchard

En résumé

I have been employed in the various stages of commercial buying and sales (production, logistics, quality, sorting, purchases, sales, administration) in France and the UK.
Having lived in the UK, I am familiar with the english expectations in regards to the specific and high standards of quality required. I know where to go in France in order to source the appropriate suppliers.
I enjoy sourcing and communicating with suppliers.
My extensive knowledge and experience in the field of food sourcing makes me a good fit between the food supply chain on the Continent and the UK.
My confidence and professionalism permitted me to build solid relationships with suppliers.
References available upon request
Yours faithfully.

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial
Traduction anglais français
Qualité fruits et légumes
Productions agricoles

Entreprises

  • Euromycel

    L'Isle Bouchard 2016 - 2019 Commercial en semence de champignons pour l'Europe:
    - suivi des clients champignonnistes et composteurs existant; prospection de nouveaux marchés.
    - supervision ADV.
    - reporting à la direction.

  • Perpignan - Administration des ventes

    2014 - 2015 : CDD commercial sur Perpignan, développement d'une structure Bio. Achats, ventes, administration des ventes, offres tarifaires, démarchage nouveaux clients.
    * Analyse des tendances en consommation et innovations de F&L. ;
    * Établissement de planning de production, contractualisation (variétés, tonnage, prix...) ;

  • Agriculteur - Agriculteur

    Durbans (46320) 2009 - 2014 Agriculteur Bio dans le Lot (plantes médicinales, plants maraîchers et aviculture).

  • Loubet Fruits et Légumes - Responsable magasin

    Toulouse 2006 - 2009 Gestion d'un magasin de fruits et légumes:
    - gestion commerciale, comptable, stocks, relation clients.
    - création et suivi de tableaux de bord.

  • La Nef Banque Ethique - Chargé de crédit

    Finance | Villeneuve-sur-Lot 2005 - 2005 Chargé de crédit: création, suivi et présentation en commission bancaire de dossiers pour prêts bonifiés en installation agricole en Biologie et Biodynamie.

  • Hillbrow Produce Ltd - Commercial

    2002 - 2004 import fruits et légumes, Hillbrow Produce Ltd (New Spitafields Market) à Londres.
    * Achats des fruits et légumes sur le continent, suivi des litiges, ;
    * Ventes sur Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, ;
    * Développement d'une offre bio proposée sur Londres. ;

  • Farm-a-Round Ltd - Responsable sourcing

    1999 - 2002 New Covent Garden Market- London- UK
    : * Achat sur le continent et en G.B, suivi des litiges,
    * Contractualisation des productions principales. Mise en place des calendriers de livraison. Détermination des prix avec les producteurs. Suivi technique en production en GB.
    * Élaboration de fiches produits signées des producteurs et utilisées pour l'agréage.
    * Responsable de l'encadrement, de l'animation et de la formation aux produits (f&l, ultra frais et produits secs, le tout en bio) pour une équipe de 8 téléconseillers.

  • JK Nature - Acheteur

    Orléans (45000) 1995 - 1999 : Acheteur en fruits et légumes bio. Société franco-anglaise de préemballage en F&L pour la GMS : JK Nature/ Arcada/ Organic Farm Foods à
    * Achat en France et Benelux, traitement des litiges, ;
    * Contractualisation des productions principales et mise en place de calendriers de livraison pour JK Nature et OFF. Détermination des prix avec les producteurs. ;

  • Auchan / Scofel - Qualiticien

    1994 - 1995 Qualiticien : Scofel (centrale d'achat fruits et légumes d' Auchan)
    * Création et mise en place de cahiers des charges qualité en fruits et légumes, ;
    * Traitements statistiques et analyses des causes pour les litiges, propositions d'améliorations à la direction. ;

  • JK Nature - Responsable de chaîne d'emballage

    1992 - 1994 : responsable de chaîne d'emballage et agréage des fruits et légumes bio : Arcada/ JK Nature, à Rungis.
    * Régulation des flux en fabrication, planification des tâches sur les chaines, ;
    * Agréage en fruits et légumes. ;

  • ALCAMPO - Chef de rayon adjoint

    1989 - 1990 : Chef de rayon adjoint F&L: ALCAMPO (Auchan Espagne) à Grenade.

Formations