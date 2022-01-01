Menu

Damien Peyre DIRECTEUR MARKETING DIGITAL ET EXPÉRIENCE CLIENT

  • Directeur Commercial et Marketing Digital
  • Directeur Conseil en transformation Commerciale Omnicanal

Paris

En résumé

En 2022, Directeur Marketing Digital et Expérience Client de Casino, je mène l'accélération de la transformation digitale et remporte le Grand Prix des assistants conversationnels avec le chatbot Geoffroy aux Cas d'Or du Digital.

En 2020, je propulse une start-up de la foodtech sur la MarketPlace Amazon.

Depuis 2018, Directeur Conseil Retail - Omnicanal, auprès de grandes enseignes à l'international (USA, Maroc, Qatar, Arabie Saoudite, Ukraine) et en France, que j'accompagne en Category Management, Marketing Digital, E-Commerce et Transformation Digitale.

En 2017, membre du CODIR dune enseigne mode maison comme Directeur Marketing Digital, Achats-Offre et Expérience Client.

2015, après l'NSEAD, j'accompagne grande distribution, fonds d'investissement, industries et start-up en France et à l'international sur des missions de transformation omni-canal, transfert de compétences, merchandising, concept retail urbain, pour le groupe pharmaceutique Pierre Fabre, pour Gifi...

En 2010, expatrié en Inde pour le Groupe Carrefour, je conseille CEO et Finance sur une expansion rentable en marché émergent, avec pour résultat 5 magasins ouverts dans un rythme rapide.

Soutien de la transformation digitale de Carrefour, je crée le service de Marketing Digital Retail Intelligence et Open Innovation, accélérant le développement de l'offre omni-canal de produits/services.

Rejoignant la Grande Distribution en 2006 à la tête d'une équipe achats, je gère 10 catégories FMCG Habitat Equipement de la Maison (entretien, arts de la table, mobilier, décoration), pour les hypermarchés et le E-commerce, lançant la Marque de Distributeur Carrefour Home dédiée à l'univers Maison.

En 2004, expatrié en Chine, je monte un bureau de sourcing et design, concevant des collections textile de maison destinés aux marchés américain, asiatique et européen.

Je débute ma carrière comme designer produits et expérience utilisateur.

Entreprises

  • Directeur Commercial et Marketing Digital - Directeur Conseil en transformation Commerciale Omnicanal

    Direction générale | Paris (75000) 2018 - maintenant Responsable de la transition des ventes omnicanales, de l'expansion du marché et du développement des affaires, conseiller auprès des CXO, des fonds d'investissement, des fondateurs de startups en:

    Circuits sélectifs, Opérations Retail, Wholesale et E-Commerce dans les Territoires Emergents (Afrique, Moyen-Orient, Asie, Amérique du Sud, Europe de l'Est ...).

    Concepts urbains de vente au détail en France, aux USA, au Qatar, en Arabie Saoudite, au Maroc, en Ukraine...

    Marchés alternatifs (économie de partage...) ou Marchés matures confrontés à l'incertitude (Europe, Amérique du Nord).


    Merchandising Alimentaire, non-alimentaire,
    Négociations en centrale d'achat avec les fournisseurs grands comptes.
    Management de catégories / FMCG Category Management.
    Connaissance approfondies des secteurs/catégories Bazar, Bricolage, Lifestyle, Mode, Textile, Maison, Décoration, Mobilier, Cuisine, Cuisson, Hygiène, Beauté, Cosmétique

    Sourcing Asie et Europe, conception de Marque Propre et d'offres locales.


    Stratégie d'expansion (emplacement commercial, ouverture dans le pays), Intelligence Economique & Veille Consommateurs, développement de nouveaux produits et services, économie collaborative, géomarketing.

  • Carré Blanc Paris - Directeur Marketing d'Enseigne - Directeur Marketing Digital - Directeur de l'Offre et des Achats

    Direction générale | Lyon 2017 - 2017

  • Gifi - Directeur Merchandising, Concept Urbain

    Direction générale | Villeneuve-sur-Lot (47300) 2016 - 2016

  • Groupe Pierre Fabre - Directeur Merchandising International - Santé, Beauté, Cosmétique

    Commercial | Toulouse (31000) 2015 - 2015 Stratégie Merchandising Omnicanal Internationale de Marques FMCG
    Opérations Merchandising Point de Vente Circuit Sélectif France
    Développements Merchandising par zones géographiques et circuits (department store, drugstore, hypermarchés, E Commerce, category killer, travel retail...)

  • Carrefour Inde - Responsable Strategie d'Expansion Commerciale Omni-Canal en Inde

    Direction générale | New Delhi, Inde 2010 - 2014

  • Carrefour Groupe - Leader de Projet - Intelligence Economique, Plan Stratégique d'Innovation Marchandises

    Direction générale | Massy 2010 - 2010 Sous la responsabilité du Directeur Organisation Marchandises et Etudes de Marchés.

    MISSION
    - Créer ex nihilo et organiser un service d’intelligence économique.
    - Organiser les informations sur l’activité commerciale de la concurrence et l’innovation marchandises à l’échelle de la Direction Commerciale, dans le but de les rendre accessibles et utiles à tous.
    - Alerter sur les signaux faibles et les macro-tendances d’une croissance économique future, dans le cadre du Plan Stratégique et Prospectif du Pays.
    - Agir comme source de propositions sur les positionnements de marchés, grâce à une compréhension dynamique des enjeux actuels et futurs, un échange collaboratif d’informations sensibles et à une capacité d’entreprendre pour développer de modèles commerciaux innovants, dans l’incertitude de marchés en constante évolution.

    RESPONSABILITES
    - Lancer un Service d’Information Globale. Recruter, encadrer 5 experts en Guerre Economique.
    - Utiliser les outils web 2.0, les bases de connaissance (Xmind, RSS, Google Analytics & Trends, Xerfi, Mintel, Planet Retail, WGSN).
    - Reporting: Production de livrables d’aide à la décision à haute valeur ajoutée réduisant l’incertitude (hypecycles, concepts, monographies d’enseignes...).
    - Direction Projet: Cahier des charges, appel d’offre d’un portail intranet dédié à l’Intelligence Economique, au partage de la connaissance, basé sur les technologies sémantiques Exalead / KB Crawl.
    - Développement des Ventes: tests opérationnels en magasins.

    REALISATIONS
    - Création de MarketSearch, plate-forme collaborative 2.0 d’Intelligence Economique.
    - Initiateur, animateur de réseaux internes participatifs, en Gestion de la Connaissance et Innovation.
    - Conception de nouvelles offres et de nouveaux modèles commerciaux multi-format, cross-canal.
    - Développement d’une méthodologie unique de prospective appliquée à l’innovation en distribution.

  • Carrefour France - Directeur de Catégories, Directeur des Achats

    Commercial | Massy 2006 - 2010 Reporting to the Hardlines Merchandise Purchasing Director. Member of the Direction Team.
    National purchasing office for non-food at Carrefour, second largest retailer worldwide.

    MISSION:
    - Overall definition and execution of the sales and purchasing strategy (0.6 billions euros yearly turnover, portfolio of 250 suppliers) for 10 categories of Houseware and Home Decor division (Hardlines), for a whole country France (225 Hypermarkets).

    RESPONSIBILITIES:
    - Management of a purchasing team composed of 15 Category Managers and Assistants.
    - Optimization of permanent and seasonal products (table ware, home disposable commodities, kitchen and cooking ware, hygiene and cleaning tools, ordening accessories, bathroom accessories, decoration, carpets, lighting, furniture, bed and mattress, up to 30.000 references).
    - Set up yearly sales and purchase negociations objectives (back margin).
    - Definition of pricing.
    - Stock and inventory management.
    - Development of promotions.
    - Communication with stores.
    - Offer and sales development.

    ACHIEVEMENTS :
    - Turnover, margin and market share increase on priority categories, stock optimization, development of new sales concepts, launching of the new private label brand Carrefour Home.

  • Blissliving Home Fashion, USA, Chine - MBA, Home Textile Design Manager in China

    Production | Hangzhou, Chine 2004 - 2005 Reporting to both Chinese and American CEO's.
    Expatriate in China, within a Chinese-US Joint-Venture. Trained in the USA.

    MISSION
    - Starting up from scratch an internal design studio in China, with a French touch.
    - Managing collections design of home textile linen and home decor accessories.

    RESPONSIBILITIES
    - Organising initial structure. Recruiting creative and sourcing team.
    - Managing a multicultural team of 25 persons from China, USA, France.
    - Designing Home Textile (Blissliving Home) for Chinese market.
    - Designing Decorative Candles (Chesapeake Bay Candle) and private lable Packagings, for Western Retailers (Target, Ikea, Carrefour, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, William Sonoma, TJ Maxx).
    - Garnments & packaging papers sourcing. Improving quality and reducing design deadlines, design costs and prototyping costs within assembly shops in China.

    ACHIEVEMENTS
    - Designed retail architecture for the opening of the Chinese stores.
    - Created 2005/06 home decor collection for the Chinese consumers.
    - Designed lightings (Tolux, Shenzhen).

  • CRC Industries Europe - Berwind Group - Marketing, Packaging and Communication, Product Manager (Chef de Produit)

    Marketing | 1999 - 2004 Reporting to both European Marketing Director and French General Manager.
    Trained in Belgium.

    MISSION
    - Definition and implementation of the marketing and communication policies.
    - Managing the Marketing Mix for 3 ranges of cleaning products and detergents (Office Supplies, Electronic, Automobile) under 3 brands (CRC, KF, Robert).
    - Leading company multimedia communication and packaging development team.

    RESPONSIBILITIES
    - Managing a team of 3 persons.
    - Sales negotiations with central purchasing departments and partnerships with distributors of FMCG supplies and commodities. Animating clients sales development programs. Coordinating manufacturing of chemicals with factories (Belgium, USA…). Consulting on private labelling demand.
    - Corporate design management: aerosols packaging. Brand management (slogans creation, press release redaction, media planning, advertising space purchasing). Organizing sales exhibitions on international trade fairs.
    - Product Marketing: Conducting marketing surveys. Optimizing pricing. Realizing Technical Data Sheets. Conceiving user oriented catalogues by activity.
    - Finance : Reporting of a €3 millions marketing budget. Studying publishing & CAD hardware investments.

    ACHIEVEMENTS :
    - Launched branded new products and private label (up to 10/monthly).
    - Awarded by press for BtoB publicity campaigns
    - Increased sales (€10 millions, +5% yearly) and margins +10%.

  • International Paper - Compte-Clé, Edition et Packaging Luxe, Cosmétiques, Parfums

    Commercial | Pantin 1999 - 1999

  • Extreme Design, SEB Group,... - UX Designer, Expérience Utilisateur, Packaging et Produits Disruptifs

    Production | 1998 - 1999

Formations

  • Google Analytics Academy

    Paris 2020 - 2021 Certification

    Obention de la Certification Google Analytics for beginners

  • Institut Léonard De Vinci

    Paris La Défense 2019 - 2020 MBAMCI, Marketing Digital, E-Commerce, Transformation Digitale des Organisations

  • Institut Mines TELECOM

    Paris 2018 - 2018 MOOC

    MOOC - Fablab - S'initier à la fabrication numérique

  • Unow Mooc ((Mooc En Ligne))

    Mooc en Ligne 2017 - maintenant MOOC

    MOOC Marketing Digital

  • University Of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign (Urbana Champaign)

    Urbana Champaign 2016 - maintenant Certification

    MOOC Digital Marketing
    Obtention de 2 certifications
    3ème en cours

  • University Of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign (Champaign)

    Champaign 2016 - maintenant Digital Marketing (MOOC)

  • INSEAD

    Fontainebleau 2014 - 2015 TGM - General Management

    L'INSEAD est l'un des établissements de formation pour cadres dirigeants les plus renommés mondialement, avec plus de 45 programmes délivrés dans différents campus, pour répondre aux besoins de professionnels évoluant dans un monde incertain.

  • ESLSCA

    Paris 2003 - 2004 MBA. Gestion d'Entreprise, Innovation et Conduite du Changement.
