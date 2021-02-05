'dara Of Jasenovac' WATCH FULL MOVIE ONLINE FREE

Dara of Jasenovac directed by Peter Antonijevic, find out where to watch Dara of Jasenovac (2021) full-length movie HD online with a free trial option. Watch Dara of Jasenovac starring Biljana eki



About The Movie

Synopsis: In 1940s Croatia, 10-year-old Dara comes face-to-face with the horrors of the Holocaust era after she is sent with her mother and siblings to the concentration camp complex known as Jasenovac. Overseen by vicious emissaries of the fascist Ustase government, the facility, the only operational death camp during World War II not created or run by the Germans, is tasked with murdering Serbs, Jews and Roma peopleand re-educating the few children deemed worthy of rehabilitation. As unspeakable atrocities unfold all around her, young Dara must summon tremendous courage to protect her infant brother from a terrible fate, to safeguard her own survival and to plot a precarious path toward freedom.



Movie Details

Domestic Releases: February 5th, 2021 (Limited) by 101 Studios, released as Dara Of Jasenovac

MPAA Rating: R for strong and disturbing violent content, and some sexual content.

(Rating bulletin 2661 (cert #53027), 12/23/2020)

Running Time: 130 minutes

Comparisons: Create your own comparison chart

Keywords: Nazi, World War II, 1940s, Coming-of-Age Drama, Coming of Age, Holocaust

Source: Original Screenplay

Genre: Drama

Production Method: Live Action

Creative Type: Historical Fiction

Production Companies: 101 Studios, Dandelion Productions Inc, Film Danas

Production Countries: Serbia

Languages: Croatian, Serbian