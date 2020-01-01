Retail
David AUBISSE
Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FIDUCIAL Sécurité
- Responsable Maintenance National
Lyon
2020 - maintenant
PROSEGUR
- Responsable Maintenance National
Saint Priest
2019 - maintenant
Schindler France
- Ingenieur Commercial Lyon
2017 - maintenant
Schindler France
- Responsable des Ventes Lyon
2013 - 2017
Schindler
- Responsable d'agence service Lyon
2010 - 2012
Schindler France
- Ingenieur commercial Lyon
2003 - 2009
ADP GSI
- Ingenieur commercial
Nanterre
2001 - 2002
Otis France
- Ingenieur commercial
Puteaux
1995 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
