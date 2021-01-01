Menu

PARIS

En résumé

Partner at ALCIMED
Member of the Executive Committe
Director Excellence in charge of quality and knowledge management.

Member of the board and Treasurer of the Association des Conseils en Innovation

Specialties: Strategic marketing, Innovation and economic development support policy for local, national and international authorities,

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Qualité
Marketing
Stratégie
Biotechnologies
Innovation

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.david-bariau.18sexy.eu

  • ALCIMED - Partner, Director of the Innovation and Public Policy Business Unit

    PARIS 2009 - 2012 The Public Policy team works with various public stakeholders: local authorities, regional councils, clusters, Ministries, agencies, European Commission, etc..
    To support them, ALCIMED uses its industry expertise not only in life sciences (health, food, biotechnology) but also in the sectors of chemistry, materials, energy, aerospace and defense.

    Today, policy makers are dealing with major challenges such as global competition and economic crisis, sustainable development, population aging and health economics, knowledge economy. All these topics are fields of interest for our Public Policy team.

  • Alcimed - Partner, Director of the Biotechnology, Innovation and High Tech Business Unit

    PARIS 2007 - 2009 Partner, member of the Executive Committee, Director of the Biotechnology, Innovation and High Tech Business Unit

  • Alcimed - Innovation and Biotechnology Business Unit Manager

    PARIS 2002 - 2007 Business Unit Manager : Launch of a new business unit focused on biotechnology & Innovations. team of 25 consultants in 2007
    Experience in :
    - Responsible for the Profit and Loss
    - Human ressources
    - Management of a dedicated team of consultants
    - Business development
    - Supervision of the projects
    - Communication (relation with the journalists)
    - Expertise for public authorities
    Expertise in :
    - Biochips, DNA-chips, lab-on-a-chip, protein-chip, nanobiotechnologies
    - biotechnologies (green, white, red, defense)
    - Innovation : cluster, start-ups, spin-off, licensing in and out, local and national innovation support policy

  • ALCIMED - Project Manager

    PARIS 2000 - 2002 Management of marketing and strategy studies for life sciences companies (pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, food, agri-genetics, biotech and cosmetics) and chemical industry (chemicals, materials, nanotechnology, environnement and energy)
    Experience in :
    - Project planning
    - Consultants team management
    - Consultants formation
    - Customer relationship management
    - Responsible for the quality and the profitability of the project
    Expertise in :
    - Biochips, DNA-chips, lab-on-a-chip, protein-chip, nanobiotechnologies
    - biotechnologies
    - Innovation : cluster, start-ups, spin-off, licensing in and out, local and national innovation support polic

  • ALCIMED - Consultant

    PARIS 1998 - 2000 Consultant in marketing and strategy for life sciences companies (pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, food, agri-genetics, biotech and cosmetics) and chemical industry (chemicals, materials, nanotechnology, environnement and energy)
    Experience in :
    - Market study
    - Marketing and development strategy
    - Intellectual property
    - R&D strategy
    - Licensing in and out
    - Business Plan
    Expertise in :
    - Biochips, DNA-chips, lab-on-a-chip, protein-chip, nanobiotechnologies
    - biotechnologies
    - Innovation : cluster, start-ups, spin-off, licensing in and out, local and national innovation support policy

  • AstraZeneca - R&D

    Rueil-Malmaison 1997 - 1997 Zeneca, LifeScience Molecule department, Billigham (UK)
    Development of a new enzymatic synthesis to purify chiral amines using lipase enzyme

  • Sanofi-Aventis - R&D

    Paris 1996 - 1996 Pharmacokinetic Laboratory, Romainville (France)
    Development of an in-vitro method to secure injection of a new antibiotic

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP

    Chatenay Malabry 1997 - 1998 Mastère Spécialisé, Marketing et Stratégie de l'Innovation

    Courses of strategy, marketing, intellectual property, business planning, project management,…
    First class honours

  • University Of The West Of England (Bristol)

    Bristol 1996 - 1997 biotechnologie sciences and business

    1 year course in collaboration between the Science Faculty and the Business School of Bristol :

    Msc Biotechnology

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie

    Montpellier 1994 - 1997 3 year course specialised in chemistry and biotechnology

    ingénieur

    Ranking : 1st out of 100

