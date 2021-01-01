David BARIAU

-
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
ALCIMED
- Partner, Director of the Innovation and Public Policy Business Unit
PARIS
2009 - 2012
The Public Policy team works with various public stakeholders: local authorities, regional councils, clusters, Ministries, agencies, European Commission, etc..
To support them, ALCIMED uses its industry expertise not only in life sciences (health, food, biotechnology) but also in the sectors of chemistry, materials, energy, aerospace and defense.
Today, policy makers are dealing with major challenges such as global competition and economic crisis, sustainable development, population aging and health economics, knowledge economy. All these topics are fields of interest for our Public Policy team.
Alcimed
- Partner, Director of the Biotechnology, Innovation and High Tech Business Unit
PARIS
2007 - 2009
Partner, member of the Executive Committee, Director of the Biotechnology, Innovation and High Tech Business Unit
Alcimed
- Innovation and Biotechnology Business Unit Manager
PARIS
2002 - 2007
Business Unit Manager : Launch of a new business unit focused on biotechnology & Innovations. team of 25 consultants in 2007
Experience in :
- Responsible for the Profit and Loss
- Human ressources
- Management of a dedicated team of consultants
- Business development
- Supervision of the projects
- Communication (relation with the journalists)
- Expertise for public authorities
Expertise in :
- Biochips, DNA-chips, lab-on-a-chip, protein-chip, nanobiotechnologies
- biotechnologies (green, white, red, defense)
- Innovation : cluster, start-ups, spin-off, licensing in and out, local and national innovation support policy
ALCIMED
- Project Manager
PARIS
2000 - 2002
Management of marketing and strategy studies for life sciences companies (pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, food, agri-genetics, biotech and cosmetics) and chemical industry (chemicals, materials, nanotechnology, environnement and energy)
Experience in :
- Project planning
- Consultants team management
- Consultants formation
- Customer relationship management
- Responsible for the quality and the profitability of the project
Expertise in :
ALCIMED
- Consultant
PARIS
1998 - 2000
Consultant in marketing and strategy for life sciences companies (pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, medical devices, food, agri-genetics, biotech and cosmetics) and chemical industry (chemicals, materials, nanotechnology, environnement and energy)
Experience in :
- Market study
- Marketing and development strategy
- Intellectual property
- R&D strategy
- Licensing in and out
- Business Plan
Expertise in :
AstraZeneca
- R&D
Rueil-Malmaison
1997 - 1997
Zeneca, LifeScience Molecule department, Billigham (UK)
Development of a new enzymatic synthesis to purify chiral amines using lipase enzyme
Sanofi-Aventis
- R&D
Paris
1996 - 1996
Pharmacokinetic Laboratory, Romainville (France)
Development of an in-vitro method to secure injection of a new antibiotic