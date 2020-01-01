Menu

David VERFAILLE

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

Lattes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
J2EE
JAVA
Java j2ee
Oracle
Weblogic
Websphere

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.david-verfaille.linoduba.ru

  • Système U Sud - Administrateur Système

    VENDARGUES 2008 - 2010

  • Système U Sud - Chef de Projets Décisionnel

    VENDARGUES 2008 - 2008

  • Système U Sud - Ingénieur en développement J2EE

    VENDARGUES 2004 - 2007

  • IBM France - Montpellier - Développeur J2EE / Spécialiste WebSphere

    Bois-Colombes 2000 - 2004 Developpement de Protoypes
    Support WebSphere
    Formation WebSphere

Formations

Réseau