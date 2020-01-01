Retail
David VERFAILLE
David VERFAILLE
Enqueteur
Comptable
Enqueteur
Lattes
En résumé
Mes compétences :
J2EE
JAVA
Java j2ee
Oracle
Weblogic
Websphere
Entreprises
Comptable
- Enqueteur
Autre | Paris (75000)
2020 - maintenant
Système U Sud
- Administrateur Système
VENDARGUES
2008 - 2010
Système U Sud
- Chef de Projets Décisionnel
VENDARGUES
2008 - 2008
Système U Sud
- Ingénieur en développement J2EE
VENDARGUES
2004 - 2007
IBM France - Montpellier
- Développeur J2EE / Spécialiste WebSphere
Bois-Colombes
2000 - 2004
Developpement de Protoypes
Support WebSphere
Formation WebSphere
Formations
Université Montpellier 2 Sciences Et Technique Du Languedoc
Montpellier
1999 - 2000
Technique Nouvelles en Informatique - Administration Réseaux
Réseau
Arnaud MAES
Catherine GOASGUEN
François GEX
Isabelle NOLA
Patrick EBERT
René DURAND
Samuel ALDEGUER
Sophie COUVE
Thierry JEROME