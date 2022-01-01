Menu

Delphine AZNAR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Europcar Mobilty Group - International Brand Marketing Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • Sony Europe - European Marketing Campaign Manager

    Puteaux 2012 - 2015 Home Entertainment and Sound

  • Sony Europe - Strategic Marketing Analyst

    Puteaux 2011 - 2012 Home Entertainment

  • Sony France - Junior Product Manager

    Puteaux 2010 - 2011 Home Audio Video

  • Unilever France - Assistant Product Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2009 Personal Care ( Hair Care )

  • Henkel France - Assistant Product Manager

    Düsseldorf 2007 - 2008 Adhesives Technologies ( DIY )

Formations

