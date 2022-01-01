Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Delphine AZNAR
Ajouter
Delphine AZNAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Europcar Mobilty Group
- International Brand Marketing Manager
2015 - maintenant
Sony Europe
- European Marketing Campaign Manager
Puteaux
2012 - 2015
Home Entertainment and Sound
Sony Europe
- Strategic Marketing Analyst
Puteaux
2011 - 2012
Home Entertainment
Sony France
- Junior Product Manager
Puteaux
2010 - 2011
Home Audio Video
Unilever France
- Assistant Product Manager
Rueil-Malmaison
2009 - 2009
Personal Care ( Hair Care )
Henkel France
- Assistant Product Manager
Düsseldorf
2007 - 2008
Adhesives Technologies ( DIY )
Formations
Grenoble Ecole De Management ESC Grenoble GGSB EMSI
Grenoble
2006 - 2009
Master of Science in Management, Marketing
Université Saint Etienne Jean Monnet
St Etienne
2003 - 2006
Licence en Sciences Economiques et Gestion
Réseau
Anne PRIGENT
Charlotte FUMEAU - LE TESSIER
Gabrielle DE LA FOUCHARDIERE
Gaelle POULAIN
Marie TRANCHIMAND
Pascal TEA
Rémi GUILLOU
Romain BENNER