Denis CASANOVA

Mes compétences techniques:

--------------------------------------------

Systèmes : Windows Server 2012/2016, Windows 10, Linux Redhat/CentOS

Virtualisation : VMware ESXi, vSphere 6.x, VMware VROPS/VRO/VRA, VMware Horizon 7.x, VirtualBox

Réseaux : TCP/IP, Apache, Squid, Postfix, Sympa, Shorewall, ProFTPd, ISC Bind, DHCPd, SAMBA,

OpenLDAP, Oracle DSEE 7/11, Cups, FreeRADIUS

-> Equipements : Cisco 2960S (IOS 12.x), F5 Big-IP LTM, A10, Wallix Admin Bastion

Stockage : Synology DSM, Thecus N8800PLUS, Rsync, Veeam B&R, IBM Tivoli Storage Manager

-> Equipements : Dell Compellent SC8000/FS8600 Quantum Scalar i500, Commvault

Impression : Traceur OCE TDS400, copieurs Canon C2025i/C4025i

Dev : C, Bash Scripting, perl, PowerShell, PHP, HTML, CMS (Joomla, Wordpress, Drupal)

SGBD : MySQL, MariaDB/Galera Cluster, MS SQL, Access

Outils : Symantec Ghost Solution Suite, Nagios, Nagvis, Glpi, OCS Inventory, pfSense, IPCop, Git, Ansible, iTOP, Ivanti ITSM



Formations :

------------------

2019 - Formation Active Directory DWG51 (CSIESR)

2019 - Formation Zimbra Administrateur (Beezim)

2018 Formation Ingénieur certifié VEEAM VMCE (Computacenter)

2018 Formation Automic Dollar Universe + Certification DU 6.0 Expert (Automic)

2017 Formation Répartiteur de charge F5 administration avancée (SFR)

2017 Formation VMware vSphere : Optimize and Scale [V6] (Global Knowledge)

2017 Formation Automic Dollar Universe + Certification DU 6.0 Practitioner (Automic)

2016 Formation Gestion de projet informatique (SQLI Institut)

2016 Formation MySQL/Galera cluster (Smile)

2016 Formation ITIL - Découverte (Formitys)

2016 Formation NAGIOS (Pôle supervision et performance Nancy)

2014 - Formation « Réseaux CISCO » (INEOCOM IDF)

2014 - MOOC « Soyez acteur de la sécurité de l'information » (plateforme FUN)

2011 - Formation à la conduite de projets (Galiad)

2009 - Formation administrateur CELCAT 6 (Celcat France)