Denis CASANOVA

  • Ingénieur Systèmes
  • Université Paris-Saclay
  • Ingénieur Systèmes

Bures-sur-Yvette

En résumé

Mes compétences techniques:
--------------------------------------------
Systèmes : Windows Server 2012/2016, Windows 10, Linux Redhat/CentOS
Virtualisation : VMware ESXi, vSphere 6.x, VMware VROPS/VRO/VRA, VMware Horizon 7.x, VirtualBox
Réseaux : TCP/IP, Apache, Squid, Postfix, Sympa, Shorewall, ProFTPd, ISC Bind, DHCPd, SAMBA,
OpenLDAP, Oracle DSEE 7/11, Cups, FreeRADIUS
-> Equipements : Cisco 2960S (IOS 12.x), F5 Big-IP LTM, A10, Wallix Admin Bastion
Stockage : Synology DSM, Thecus N8800PLUS, Rsync, Veeam B&R, IBM Tivoli Storage Manager
-> Equipements : Dell Compellent SC8000/FS8600 Quantum Scalar i500, Commvault
Impression : Traceur OCE TDS400, copieurs Canon C2025i/C4025i
Dev : C, Bash Scripting, perl, PowerShell, PHP, HTML, CMS (Joomla, Wordpress, Drupal)
SGBD : MySQL, MariaDB/Galera Cluster, MS SQL, Access
Outils : Symantec Ghost Solution Suite, Nagios, Nagvis, Glpi, OCS Inventory, pfSense, IPCop, Git, Ansible, iTOP, Ivanti ITSM

Formations :
------------------
2019 - Formation Active Directory DWG51 (CSIESR)
2019 - Formation Zimbra Administrateur (Beezim)
2018 Formation Ingénieur certifié VEEAM VMCE (Computacenter)
2018 Formation Automic Dollar Universe + Certification DU 6.0 Expert (Automic)
2017 Formation Répartiteur de charge F5 administration avancée (SFR)
2017 Formation VMware vSphere : Optimize and Scale [V6] (Global Knowledge)
2017 Formation Automic Dollar Universe + Certification DU 6.0 Practitioner (Automic)
2016 Formation Gestion de projet informatique (SQLI Institut)
2016 Formation MySQL/Galera cluster (Smile)
2016 Formation ITIL - Découverte (Formitys)
2016 Formation NAGIOS (Pôle supervision et performance Nancy)
2014 - Formation « Réseaux CISCO » (INEOCOM IDF)
2014 - MOOC « Soyez acteur de la sécurité de l'information » (plateforme FUN)
2011 - Formation à la conduite de projets (Galiad)
2009 - Formation administrateur CELCAT 6 (Celcat France)

Entreprises

  • Université Paris-Saclay -  Ingénieur Systèmes

    Informatique | Bures-sur-Yvette (91440) 2020 - maintenant

  • Université Paris-sud - Ingénieur Systèmes

    Orsay 2019 - 2019 Au sein du pôle « Infrastructures Systèmes et Applications transverses », j'assure principalement des missions autour des services collaboratifs de l’université. Ces services sont délivrés à l’aide des outils suivants :
    - Zimbra qui propose les services de messagerie, calendriers partagés, contacts, portes documents et autres utilisables sur postes de travail et dispositifs mobiles.
    - Sympa pour les listes de diffusion
    - Sophos PureMessage pour l’antispam
    - Openfire pour les services de communication instantanée

    60 000 boites aux lettres sont utilisées par nos étudiants et personnels. Ce service est relié à notre gestion de personnes et des structures.

    A l’aide des autres membres du pôle, je participe également à d’autres activités du pôle :
    - Maintenir en conditions opérationnelles des serveurs de l’infrastructure (400 machines virtuelles)
    - Assurer le bon fonctionnement de l’environnement de stockage des données
    - Assurer le bon fonctionnement des sauvegardes de données
    - Automatiser les tâches d’exploitation
    - Assurer une assistance adaptée aux différents utilisateurs
    - Agir dans le respect de la politique de sécurité du système d’information de l’établissement
    - Alimenter la cartographie du SI et maîtriser les impacts des changements fonctionnels et techniques
    - Assurer la veille technologique

  • Rectorat de Versailles - INGENIEUR SYSTEME

    Versailles 2015 - 2018 Rectorat de Versailles / DSI / Production et Opérations / Dep. Infrastructures techniques

    Le rectorat de Versailles, qui dispose d'une compétence nationale, héberge des applications métiers stratégiques pour l'Education Nationale. Il détient actuellement 2 Datacenters sur son site du 3, Boulevard de Lesseps à Versailles équipés de 34 baies, 258 serveurs physiques, 210 serveurs virtuels, 81 To de stockage.

    Au sein du département " Infrastructures ", l'équipe " systèmes et exploitation datacenters" administre, maintient en conditions opérationnelles et fait évoluer les infrastructures portant les services offerts par l'académie de Versailles.

     Administration et exploitation des infrastructures informatiques
    - Installation et configuration des serveurs Linux, Windows
    - Administration et gestion des espaces disques, des baies de stockage (Compellent)
    - Administration des plateformes de virtualisation (VMware vSPhere)
    - Mise en œuvre des solutions de répartitions de charge, accélérateurs SL (F5, HA proxy)
    - Configurer, administrer les services d’infrastructure : LDAP,DNS,DHCP,PROXY, …
    - Administrer la solution de la sauvegarde (TSM)
    - Superviser et suivre les performances des équipements (Nagios, CACTI)
    - Gestion des logs, métrologie
    - Diagnostiquer et résoudre les dysfonctionnements
    - Produire des outils de configuration et de reporting

     Maintien en condition opérationnelle du service de messagerie
    - Administration des composants de messagerie et du serveur de listes
    - Administration des briques de sécurité liées à l’architecture (anti-virus, filtres)
    - Installation et mise à jour logicielle des annuaires. Mise à jour des données issues des bases de gestion des différentes applications
    - Ecriture et exécution de scripts

     Sécurité et évolution de l’infrastructure
    - Participer à la politique de sécurité et à sa mise en œuvre
    - Analyser les remontées d’alertes
    - Informer des règles à respecter, s’assurer du respect des normes et processus
    - Effectuer une veille technologique
    - Intervient en qualité d’expert dans les groupes de travail

  • Université d’Evry Val d’Essonne - ADMINISTRATEUR SYSTEME & RESEAUX

    1996 - 2015  Exploitation des infrastructures informatiques
    - gestion de l’infrastructure : installation, maintenance et configuration des serveurs ESXi 5 (15 serveurs physiques, 35 virtuels)
    - suivi de l’exploitation quotidienne, gestion des sauvegardes
    - mise en place de redondance, monitoring des services réseaux
    - étude et mise en oeuvre du réseau Wifi
    - exploitation et gestion des baies de stockage (Synology)
    - virtualisation des serveurs et des postes de travail (VMware View) - rédaction et mise à jour des procédures d'exploitation - veille technologique
     Assistance utilisateurs et gestion du parc applicatif
    - maintenance des salles de TP (200 postes)
    - déploiement automatisé des logiciels pour les enseignements, procédures de test
    - support et assistance aux utilisateurs (70 personnels, 800 étudiants), gestion des tickets d’interventions
    - mission de conseil pour les achats informatiques
    - encadrement d’un technicien sur site
     Usage des services numériques
    - développement et gestion du portail web et de l’intranet
    - développement en php et Access d’une application pour la gestion des candidatures (2000/an)
    - rédaction du Guide des Usages du Numérique
     Autres activités
    - élu au conseil de l'UFR ST
    - représentant de l’UFR au CARI (Conseil Administratif des Ressources Informatiques)
    - correspondant technique auprès de la DiSI
    - président du CUMI (Commission des Utilisateurs des Moyens Informatiques) de l’UFR ST - expertise technique dans différents groupes de travail (messagerie, SSI, infrastructure)

  • Université PARIS-SUD 11 - Adjoint Technique d’exploitation

    Orsay 1996 - 1996 Gestion des moyens informatiques de la scolarité de l’IUT d'Orsay
    - reprise d’une application PARADOX pour la mise en place de la gestion des candidatures(procédure 3615 CANDIDUT)

  • S.I.E.C Maison des Examens - Adjoint Administratif

    1995 - 1995 Pupitreur au sein de la DSI (Division des Systèmes d’Information)
    - mise en service des installations, pilotage des machines d’exploitations, report des incidents et anomalies

Formations

Réseau