Denise MONREALE

PARIGI

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Cheval Blanc - Duty Manager

    2019 - maintenant Actively support and supervisor the daily operation to ensure safe, secure and guest-oriented service under the direction of the direction.

  • Hôtel Splendide Royal Paris - Guests Relations Specialist

    2019 - 2019 Ensure that guest check-in and check-out services are done promptly and courteously.
    Ensure that front office staff is available at all the times for customer assistance.
    Provide outstanding services and ensure guest satisfaction.
    Provide direction and guidance to front office staff to meet hotel goals.
    Manage special requests for customers including restaurant reservations, limousine services and car rentals.
    Address guest inquiries and concerns in a timely and professional manner.
    Coordinate with Event Coordinator in organizing meetings and specials events as requested by guests.
    Escalate unresolved guest issues to Director for immediate resolution.
    Monitor and manage expenses within allotted budget.
    Welcome and escort VIP guests and special guests from driveway to assigned rooms.
    Maintain the facility clean, safe and appealing
    Coordinate with Florist for flower decorations in lobby and rooms.
    Welcome, greet and meet customers in lobby.
    Follow and enforce established policies and procedures.
    Make and change room assignments according to guest requirements.

  • les Collectionneurs - La Moresca Hotel - Resident Manager

    2018 - 2018 Responsable de l'ouverture d'un domaine de 15 chambre de luxe avec une équipe 10 personnes
    Mise en place d’innovations produits et en charge de la remise à niveau des prestations des services hôteliers et loisirs
    Pilotage des résultats économiques et qualitatifs
    Participation à la création des contenus de formation et au développement des équipes managériales
    Interlocutrice privilégiée et garant de la qualité des prestations, la satisfaction des clients et leur fidélisation
    Interlocutrice fournisseurs et négociation des coûts

  • Marriott Hotels - Guest relations AYS

    2018 - 2018 Welcome all guests and provide information to them about room features, property amenities, and local areas of interest
    Interacts with customers to obtain feedback on quality of product, service levels and overall satisfaction
    Report accidents, injuries, and unsafe work conditions
    Advise guest of any personal messages
    Handles complaints, settling disputes, and resolving grievances and conflicts, or otherwise negotiating with others
    Provides services that are above and beyond for customer satisfaction and retention
    Participates in departmental meetings and continually communicates a clear and consistent message regarding the guests in House

Formations

  • Gaetano Salvemini (Palermo)

    Palermo 2004 - 2009

Réseau

