Denise MONREALE

2019 - maintenantActively support and supervisor the daily operation to ensure safe, secure and guest-oriented service under the direction of the direction.
Hôtel Splendide Royal Paris
- Guests Relations Specialist
2019 - 2019Ensure that guest check-in and check-out services are done promptly and courteously.
Ensure that front office staff is available at all the times for customer assistance.
Provide outstanding services and ensure guest satisfaction.
Provide direction and guidance to front office staff to meet hotel goals.
Manage special requests for customers including restaurant reservations, limousine services and car rentals.
Address guest inquiries and concerns in a timely and professional manner.
Coordinate with Event Coordinator in organizing meetings and specials events as requested by guests.
Escalate unresolved guest issues to Director for immediate resolution.
Monitor and manage expenses within allotted budget.
Welcome and escort VIP guests and special guests from driveway to assigned rooms.
Maintain the facility clean, safe and appealing
Coordinate with Florist for flower decorations in lobby and rooms.
Welcome, greet and meet customers in lobby.
Follow and enforce established policies and procedures.
Make and change room assignments according to guest requirements.
les Collectionneurs - La Moresca Hotel
- Resident Manager
2018 - 2018Responsable de l'ouverture d'un domaine de 15 chambre de luxe avec une équipe 10 personnes
Mise en place d’innovations produits et en charge de la remise à niveau des prestations des services hôteliers et loisirs
Pilotage des résultats économiques et qualitatifs
Participation à la création des contenus de formation et au développement des équipes managériales
Interlocutrice privilégiée et garant de la qualité des prestations, la satisfaction des clients et leur fidélisation
Interlocutrice fournisseurs et négociation des coûts
Marriott Hotels
- Guest relations AYS
2018 - 2018Welcome all guests and provide information to them about room features, property amenities, and local areas of interest
Interacts with customers to obtain feedback on quality of product, service levels and overall satisfaction
Report accidents, injuries, and unsafe work conditions
Advise guest of any personal messages
Handles complaints, settling disputes, and resolving grievances and conflicts, or otherwise negotiating with others
Provides services that are above and beyond for customer satisfaction and retention
Participates in departmental meetings and continually communicates a clear and consistent message regarding the guests in House