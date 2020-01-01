Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Didier GIANOTTI
Ajouter
Didier GIANOTTI
MIONS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Http://rart.linodwi.ru
Entreprises
Cabinet ENTASIS
- Gérant
MIONS
2006 - maintenant
CAP GEMINI
- Responsable Opérations immobilières
SURESNES
1990 - 2006
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard
Villeurbanne
1988 - 1990
Réseau
Alain SCHNEIDER
Christelle COHET
Christophe TISSEAUX
Cpme RHÔNE
Edouard BASSEUR
Nicolas GUYON
Sandrine LE BLAY
Stéphanie GRANGE
Thibaut LE NORMAND
Thierry DEKOCK