Menu

Djalil YEZLI

  • Enqueteur
  • Comptable
  • Enqueteur

BAB EZZOUAR

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft SQL Server
Linux Red Hat
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Exchange Server
Active Directory
Équipe support
X Windows
WiMAX
PC Hardware
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft Office
Magazines
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
Linux
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Helpdesk
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Communications
Cascading Style Sheets
Apple Mac

Entreprises

  • Comptable - Enqueteur

    Autre | Paris (75000) 2020 - maintenant ᴡᴡᴡ.djalil-yezli.okln.xyz

  • WEBHELP ALGERIE / www.webhelp.fr - Support Technique Niveau 2

    2014 - 2015 Webhelp Spa

    * Subvenir aux besoins de l'ensemble des utilisateurs.


    * Installation et déploient des systèmes d'exploitations
    de l'ensemble du parc informatique via Altiris,
    Clonezilla et PDQ deploy.


    * Installation et gestion des serveurs : Active directory,
    Proxy, CD & DNS, DHCP.
    * Administration d'outils de gestion d'incidents et de
    demande de service ITSM / HEATSM

    * Gestion des postes AVAYA 9608 pour la partie VoIP.


    * Gestion des codecs VISIO RADVISION XT5000 et
    SCOPIA.

    * Administration des Switch niveau 2 Cisco 2960. Gestion de VLAN Voix et data.

    * Monitoring via PRTG sur les liens reliant le site Alger et le
    data center Velizy: LLI/IEL/MPLS et internet local (Fibre et
    WiMax).

    * Coordination avec les Niveaux supérieurs pour le traitement des incidents
    majeurs.

    * Reporting IT (préparation des prévisions position de travail, gestion des
    applications par projet, gestion des licences AVAYA et Hermès.

    * Gestion des comptes Messagerie électronique Exchange.



    * Gestion de la console antivirus Norton.


    * Gestion d'accès aux connexions wifi du site.

    * Alimentation de la base de connaissance HEATSM

  • NH Media - IT Manager

    2008 - 2013 « Dzeriet magazine »

    * Manager une équipe de quatre informaticiens.
    * Planification des interventions de maintenance hard & soft du parc ;
    * Informatique.
    * Manager les sites web

    * Mise en place de nouveaux dispositifs afin de développer le service en question :

    1. Installation et déploient des systèmes d'exploitations de
    l'ensemble du parc informatique via SYMENTEC
    GHOST.

    2. Mise en place d'un contrôleur de domaine.

    3. Déploiement de la solution ISA server pour la partie proxy.



    4. Installation du management consol Kaspersky Security center.

    5. Installation et configuration d'une baie de stockage avec la
    solution Recovery

  • BAHDJA DZ Filiale NH-Media - Webmaster

    2007 - 2008 * Création des Bases de données sql server pour les différends
    site web de l'entreprise a l'aide de PHP MyAdmin.


    * Modification des Template des CMS WORDPRESS


    * Saisie et mise à jour des articles à l'aide de l'outil back-office.

  • NH Media - Helpdesk & webmaster

    2006 - 2007 Uniontrans - bureau de transit -

    * Création des Bases de données sql server pour les différends
    site web de l'entreprise a l'aide de PHP MyAdmin.


    * Association (connexion) des BDD avec les pages des sites web
    avec DREAMWAVER et création des feuilles CSS pour la mise en

    page.

    * Création graphique des sites web.


    Caractéristiques professionnelles

    * Bureautique (Expert) Infographie (Avancé) Maintenance PC et MAC (Expert) webmaster
    (Avancé) administration réseau Cisco (Débutant) Administration de base de données

Formations

  • IFEP (Birkhadem)

    Birkhadem 2009 - 2009 certification CCNA

    La certification CCNA signale des compétences réseau particulières
    pour le marché SOHO (Small Office,Home Office) et révèle un savoirfaire extrêmement précieux pour les petites entreprises dont les
    réseaux comptent moins de 100 noeuds.
    * Le détenteur d'une certification CCNA est en mesure d'effectuer les
    opérations suivantes :
    * Installation et configuration de co

  • Global Knowledge

    Lyon 2003 - 2006 Certification Microsoft MCSA

    de MCSA. Lyon France

  • LYCÉE MOHAMED MAZARI (Alger)

    Alger 2002 - 2003 bac science naturelle et de la vie