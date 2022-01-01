Dmitry KOLOMYTOV

Car enthusiast | Lean freak | Cost killer | Entrepreneur | Permaculture adept | Future glamping owner
Experienced Professional with more than 12 years in the automotive industry.
Saving millions a year on processes optimization & cost reduction.
Focused on digital transformation, innovation & new business models in Supply Chain, Material Handling & Production
Last year started to develop own eco farm using permaculture and sustainable living principles.
One day, there will be a peaceful eco glamping site integrated in the farm.
EDUCATION
2007
The All-Russia State Tax Academy (of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation)
Finance & Credit, Economist
2003
Higher Institute of Management
Faculty of Law, Lawyer
TESTS, EXAMINATIONS
2018
TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication)
ETS. Blue certificate
2001
PITMAN ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages)
Pitman. Intermediate
2001
City of Moscow Competition in Law
Ministry of Education of Russia. 3rd place
LANGUAGES
Russian native
English fluent
French intermediate
SKILLS
Communication&Negotiation
Lean leadership & Team building
Cost reduction & Risk management
System thinking & deep analytical skills
High level Excel & PowerPoint
Agile, Kanban & Scrum
MS Project & Jira
