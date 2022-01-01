Dmitry KOLOMYTOV

Car enthusiast | Lean freak | Cost killer | Entrepreneur | Permaculture adept | Future glamping owner



Experienced Professional with more than 12 years in the automotive industry.

Saving millions a year on processes optimization & cost reduction.

Focused on digital transformation, innovation & new business models in Supply Chain, Material Handling & Production



Last year started to develop own eco farm using permaculture and sustainable living principles.

One day, there will be a peaceful eco glamping site integrated in the farm.





EDUCATION



2007

The All-Russia State Tax Academy (of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation)

Finance & Credit, Economist



2003

Higher Institute of Management

Faculty of Law, Lawyer





TESTS, EXAMINATIONS

2018

TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication)

ETS. Blue certificate



2001

PITMAN ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages)

Pitman. Intermediate



2001

City of Moscow Competition in Law

Ministry of Education of Russia. 3rd place





LANGUAGES

Russian native

English fluent

French intermediate



SKILLS

Communication&Negotiation

Lean leadership & Team building

Cost reduction & Risk management

System thinking & deep analytical skills

High level Excel & PowerPoint

Agile, Kanban & Scrum

MS Project & Jira