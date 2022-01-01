Menu

Dmitry KOLOMYTOV

  • Renault Russie
  • DKD Project Manager

Aktau

En résumé

Car enthusiast | Lean freak | Cost killer | Entrepreneur | Permaculture adept | Future glamping owner

Experienced Professional with more than 12 years in the automotive industry.
Saving millions a year on processes optimization & cost reduction.
Focused on digital transformation, innovation & new business models in Supply Chain, Material Handling & Production

Last year started to develop own eco farm using permaculture and sustainable living principles.
One day, there will be a peaceful eco glamping site integrated in the farm.


EDUCATION

2007
The All-Russia State Tax Academy (of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation)
Finance & Credit, Economist

2003
Higher Institute of Management
Faculty of Law, Lawyer


TESTS, EXAMINATIONS
2018
TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication)
ETS. Blue certificate

2001
PITMAN ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages)
Pitman. Intermediate

2001
City of Moscow Competition in Law
Ministry of Education of Russia. 3rd place


LANGUAGES
Russian native
English fluent
French intermediate

SKILLS
Communication&Negotiation
Lean leadership & Team building
Cost reduction & Risk management
System thinking & deep analytical skills
High level Excel & PowerPoint
Agile, Kanban & Scrum
MS Project & Jira

Entreprises

  • Renault Russie - DKD Project Manager

    Autre | Aktau 2022 - maintenant • Process engineering from the scratch (from delivery to unloading and unloading to BU vehicles)
    • Material Handling Equipment design (racks with car bodies unloading systems, li-ion EV-batteries storage systems, EV-battery fire protection system, forklifts and tow tractors adaptation, dollies, gripping & lifting mechanisms).
    • Government authorities’ relationships on li-ion EV-batteries management.
    • Manpower and workload calculation (Blue and White collars)
    • Budget calculation and validation on plant management and government (Department of transport) level.
    • New standards formalization (Business process deceptions, Standard Operation Procedures, Check lists etc)
    • ERP system development (Product owner).

  • Renault Russie - Performance team (head of unit)

    Moscou 2016 - 2022 • Software development (Product owner, project manager & business analyst). From huge projects like MRP & WMS for aftersales (Meur business start key point). To medium like RFID for returnable packaging management: 80% of package lost (several hundred K euro cost avoidance). And to small like Truck E-queue: 2 FTE/shift
    • Management of Plant level transversal projects: several M euro investments with1,2 years payback, several departments involved, technically complicated solutions.
    • Management of department’s routine activities: rental/service contracts for forklift fleet and outsource (~ 3-5% cost reduction/year comparing to budget), governmental/legal, internal and external audit preparation (5 ISO 9001 audits passed without remarks, 4 audits ISO 14001 audits passed without remarks), head count and expenses budget preparation (6 surplus budgets on indirect costs), KPI monitoring etc
    • Material handling/Supply Chain/Production control teams standards creation/adaptation/implementation: 0,5-1 FTE (blue & white collar) / year reduction
    • Material handling processes optimization and automation (robots, AGVs, karakuri, etc): 3-10 FTE/year

  • Renault Russie - Import flow supply team (head of unit)

    Moscou 2014 - 2016 • Management of on-time deliveries from European suppliers: Recognized as best in class in urgent deliveries cost on Corporate level for (2014-2020)
    • Supervision of logistics platforms (CAILLOT in FR and YUSEN in CZ and HU) performance: “Supplier Service Rate” KPI increase from ~75% to ~90%
    • Optimization of Free Cash Flow through Stock In Plant and Stock In Transit management: ~1 day SIP & ~2 days SIT reduction.
    • Execution of control mechanisms to avoid “parts lost” at the Plant: Negative inventory gap improvement -20%

  • Renault Russie - Performance team (IT/business flow support senior specialist)

    Moscou 2012 - 2014 • Launch of new logistics inbound flows (overseas from India via AILN, land transportation via platform YUSEN)
    • Adaptation and execution of new flow from SOFRASTOCK (bolts & nuts): 90% (!) of urgent deliveries cost reduction
    • Execution of new supplier’s quality management solution for all RENAULT plants: Recognized as best practice on Corporate level (2012-2013).
    • Routine support of logistics IT systems & business flows: more than 20 trainings done to department and Plant members

  • MITSUBISHI MOTORS RUSSIA - Ordering and logistics (senior specialist)

    Moscou 2010 - 2012 • CKD phase launch at PCMA RUS Plant: business process (from parts ordering to BU vehicles expedition) engineering, IT-system (ERP kind) development.
    • New internal standards development and negotiation on contracts including Distributor Agreement with ROLF’s CEO.
    • SKD phase launch at PCMA RUS Plant: IT-solution (Database kind) development and business process adaptation.
    • Routine activities to support customer (ROLF – MITSUBISHI biggest dealer at that time) needs.
    • Monitoring of Logistics operators (GEFCO, MC Logistics CIS, ROLF Logistics) performance

  • Semi trade LLC - Logistics (deputy general director for logistics)

    Moscou 2008 - 2010 • Importation and distribution of alcoholic drinks products.
    • Adaptation of logistics flows from Czech Republic to Russia
    • Custom clearance and certifications

  • Indrive LLC - Spare parts aftersales (business owner)

    Moscou 2006 - 2012 • Spare parts shop start-up from the scratch
    • Supply flows development and implementation
    • Negotiation on contracts with logistics suppliers and parts dealers
    • Customer services implementation on high level.
    • Plenty of spare parts catalogues and on-line stores user

  • Semi trade LLC - Sales (sales manager)

    Moscou 2004 - 2006 • Promotion of new products
    • Development of marketing schemes
    • Contracts negotiation and execution

  • Johnson Trading LLC - Sales (start-up manager)

    Moscou 2003 - 2003 • Start-up of the shop (tea, its accessories, oriental sweets) from the scratch: reconstruction of the shop, equipment purchasing, people hiring.
    • Development and implementation of product marketing plan

Formations

  • Business & Marketing Academy

    Moscow 2020 - 2020 China goods sales fast start

  • ANNA MONOSOVA (Coach)

    Moscow 2019 - 2019 Effective learning skills (Health psychology program)

  • Coachinstitute

    Moscow 2018 - 2018 Manager’s development program

  • Nvision Learning

    Moscow 2017 - 2017 Systems thinking

  • Renault Consulting

    Moscow 2017 - 2017 Just in time. Advanced

  • Nvision Learning

    Moscow 2016 - 2016 Project Management

  • Bauman Moscow State Technical University

    Moscow 2012 - 2012 Logistics Management, advanced training program

